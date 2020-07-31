Sonali Kulkarni Uses A 'jugaad' To Fix Her Shoes; See Pic Inside

Actor Sonali Kulkarni, like other actors, has been at home during the lockdown and in this time of lockdown, she has been quite active on her social media. Recently, she took to her social media handle and showed her fans how she used jugaad (hack) to fix her broken shoe. She did this by sharing a video on the microblogging site Twitter. Take a look at the video here to know more about it in detail.

Sonali Kulkarni fixes her shoes

Instead of throwing away a pair of worn-out shoes, actor Sonali Kulkarni showed her fans how she managed to keep the soles of her favourite shoes intact. Sonali shared a collage in the video in which one side she showed how she fixed her broken shoe by placing it under one leg of a table. And on the other side her using the shoes again after they were back in shape.

In the tweet, she wrote "..पाऊल पडते पुढे.. My favourite shoes are almost over.. but greedy me.. still trying to fix it here I am after some major repairing jugaad.. back on track #keepwalking #jugaad #favouriteshoes #quickfix". Take a look at the tweet here.

..पाऊल पडते पुढे.. 😛

My favourite shoes are almost over.. but greedy me.. still trying to fix it 😜 here I am after some major repairing jugaad.. back on track 😎😂👟 #keepwalking #jugaad #favouriteshoes #quickfix pic.twitter.com/D8LPsIpgD3 — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) July 28, 2020

Sonali used the platform to tell her fans that she is amanirbhar aka self-sufficient. She did this as in this time of lockdown it is tough to come across a cobbler who will fix her show. She also speaks about reusing in her video which is a good step to save the environment.

Actor Sonali Kulkarni had made her debut in the film industry with the film Cheluvi in 1991 and since then has worked in several films. She is best known for her roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Deool, Gabhricha Paus, Kaccha Limbu, Singham, Doghi, Gulabjaam, Mission Kashmir, and Taxi No 9211. Over the years Sonali has also received several awards and accolades that include National Award, Filmfare, and Star Screen Awards. She was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat that starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

