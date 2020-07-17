Sonalee Kulkarni's New Music Video 'Khidkichya Palyad' Is Out; Watch

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni has delivered several memorable acting performances throughout her acting career. The actor has been a part of a wide range of films and has also impressed fans and critics with her dancing skills. She recently dropped a new music video titled Kidkichya Paklyad and the song has been making headlines now. It has become widely popular among her fans. The actor shared the news of the launch of the new music video on Instagram. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sonalee Kulkarni launches new music video

Sonalee Kulkarni recently announced the news of her latest song Khidkichya Palyad on Instagram. She shared a poster that features a still of the actor from the song. She also informs her fans about the platforms the song is streaming on. Sonalee Kulkarni accompanied the post with a caption. She wrote, ''आज ४ महीने झाले घरा पासून, कामा पासून लांब राहून.

या दरम्यान खूप काही करत राहिले, short film, podcast, photoshoots.... जगात कुठेही असो कामाबद्दल ची passion स्वस्थ बसू देत नाही आणि त्यातूनंच निर्मिती झाली या छोट्याश्या प्रयत्नाची.. #खिडकीच्यापल्याड #Apoeticvideo LINK IN BIO नक्की पाहा....आणि आवडलं तर वाटून टाका 🙏🏻 #like #share #khidkichyapalyad By @videopalaceindia Music by @sagarmusical Poetry by @gourisarnaik Shot & edited by @yashkaklotar #streamingnow on audio platforms and @videopalaceindia ‘s #YouTube channel''. Check out the post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic From 'Tuza Maza Jamena'

ALSO READ | Marathi Play Titled 'Mogra', Directed By Hrishikesh Joshi, To Be Out On July 12

Produced under the label name, Video Palace, the lyrics of the song are penned by Gauri Sarnaik. The song is composed by Sagar Patil and Sonalee Kulkarni has sung the melodious number. The beautiful video concept of the new song is given by Sagar Patil and the moves are choreographed by the singer. Sonalee Kulkarni's appearance is one of the major highlights of the video. The music video also features several stunning locations.

ALSO READ | Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' Becomes First Film To Complete Shoot Post Lockdown

The video features Sonalee Kulkarni questioning about life outside the closed windows. She questions the important things that lie outside as everyone has been homebound amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises. The song sheds light on being positive amid the COVID-19 crises.

ALSO READ | Rutuja Bagwe, Shubhankar Tawde, & Other Artists Demonstrate Their Mime Skills In OMT Play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.