Sonalee Kulkarni, Mithila & Others Exude Old World Charm With 'swadeshi' Photos; See Pics

Recently actors like Sonalee Kulkarni, Mithila & several others posed for a "swadeshi" themed photoshoot. Photographer Tejas Nerurkar collaborated with these celebs to recreate a photo album bursting with old-world charm. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the photographer carried a virtual shoot and delivered some monochromic swadeshi themed pictures. Check out the photos below -

Sonalee Kulkarni

In this picture, Marathi superstar Sonalee Kulkarni posed for a phone to phone photoshoot. She got herself clicked on her terrace. The Natarang actor stunned in a Maharashtrian style saree and to complement her look, she went for a small bindi. In the backdrop of the monochromatic picture, you can see huge buildings. Take a look at her photos.

Mithila Palkar

Going by her Instagram, it can be said that Mithila Palkar is a fan of old school themes. Her room itself gives a retro vibe. Mithila Palkar's shoot location was nothing other than her old Pune style bedroom. The Little Things actor can be seen posing in a khaki saree, looking downwards. Mithila Palkar left her curly hair open and rested them at one side of her shoulder. She also wore a Nath, a nose ring. Check out her picture here -

Urmilla Kothare

Urmilla Kothare took the theme photoshoot to another level. She posed under a cloudy sky. With the picture being in a monochromatic filter, the beauty of the sky in Urmilla Kothare's background has made it more charming. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor donned a simple white floral saree. She posed sitting on a sofa.

Prarthana Behere

Prarthana Behere's swadeshi photos looked royal and retro. She draped a paithani saree while accessorising her look with the finest jewellery. Prarthana Behere stood in front of a huge old school style mirror looking outside the window. In her backdrop, you can see some lavish antic pieces. Take a look at Prarthana Behere's photos.

The photographer, Tejas Nerurkar wrote similar captions to the swadeshi photos series. He wrote: "हिंदुस्थान स्वतंत्र झाल्यानंतर आज परत वेळ आली आहे " स्वदेशी " चा नारा देण्याची ... स्वतःत स्वतःला नव्याने शोधण्याची ....

" बरेच वेळा पुढे जण म्हणजे थोडं मागे जाणं पण असतं " असा मी एक वाक्य ऐकलं होतं ...

कलाक्षेत्रामध्ये स्क्रीन साठी विविध वेशभूषा केल्या जातात ,, परंतु " साडी " हे नेहमीच एक " संपुर्ण " , " सर्वगुणसमावेशक " संस्कृतीचा वारसा आणि ओलावा जपून ठेवणारी वेशभूषा आहे ...

काहीसा नवीन परंतु आपल्या जुन्या "सोनेरी " काळामध्ये घेऊन जाणारा एक छोटासा प्रयत्न ...

(सर्व कलाकार मैत्रिणींचे मनापासून धन्यवाद ....... खरंच ... )

तेजस"

