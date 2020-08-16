Sonalee Kulkarni's Movie 'Classmates' Is A Remake Of A Malayalam Film; Read More Trivia

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film Classmates starred Ankush Choudhary, Sai Tamhankar, Sachit Patil, Sonalee Kulkarni and Siddharth Chandekar. Released in 2014, the film was set in 1995. It followed the story of a group of friends who meet each other years later and relive their college days, meanwhile also getting answers for a few events that had happened during their college days. Classmates movie was a remake of a Malayalam movie with the same name starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which released in 2006. Read some interesting trivia of the film below:

Interesting trivia of Classmates movie

The college shown in Classmates movie is Saffire college of Mumbai also known as Sofia college.

James Albert who wrote the original Malayalam film is also credited as a writer for the Marathi film.

The Marathi film Duniyadari turned out to be a blockbuster film and also boosted the Marathi film industry. Many thought Classmates movie was a sequel to Duniyadari. But apart from a few similarities and scenes, the film had a complete fresh plot.

Classmates movie was a super hit film like Duniyadari.

Classmates movie was supposed to release on December 31, 2014, but the dates were pushed to January 16, 2015.

During the end credits of Classmates movie, photos of the main cast from their college days are shown. Their look were created exactly how they looked during their college days.

The Malayalam movie Classmates became the highest-grossing film of that time.

Sonalee Kulkarni was seen as a politician’s daughter in the film Classmates. Sonalee Kulkarni’s work was most appreciated in the film. Some of the best Sonalee Kulkarni’s movies include Natrang, Kshanbhar Vishranti and Ajantha. The actor also made her debut in a Hindi film Grand Masti, in which she played the role of Riteish Deshmukh’s wife.

The actor also appeared in Ajay Devgn’s movie Singham 2. The actor was last seen in the film Vicky Velingkar. She played the role of a comic book artist and a clock seller who gets entangled in an unexpected mystery and rises against all odds. The film also stars Spruha Joshi along with actor Sonalee Kulkarni.

