Sonalee Kulkarni To Portray Maratha Empire Queen 'Chhatrapati Tararani' In Upcoming Film

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni is known for portraying various experimental characters in her films. After nailing her character as Hirkani in a historical drama film, Sonalee Kulkarni is all set to portray Chhatrapati Tararani. The film is based on the life of Maratha Queen Tarabai and the latter will be seen in a lead role. The film is an adaptation of the book Mughal Mardini Maharani Tarabai, written by a historical writer Dr Jaysingrao Pawar. Sonalee Kulkarni took to Instagram to announce her upcoming film.

On the occasion of 'Magh' Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonalee Kulkarni shared the poster of her upcoming film on Instagram and announced her next venture. The actor was seen riding on a horse and carried a sword in her hand, looking fierce in the poster. Along with the picture, Sonalee shared on Instagram that it is a matter of great pride for an artist or a Maharashtrian girl to portray the role of Chhatrapati Tararani's inspiring life and flamboyant personality on the big screen. She also added that it will be a challenging task for her and she's aware of her responsibilities.

The story of the film will depict the unsung story of the legendary queen, who has a huge part in sustaining the Maratha kingdom. The film will be directed by Rahul Janardan Jadhav while the music of the film is composed by Avadhoot Gupte. Sonalee Kulkarni seems excited to portray a strong female character, as mentioned in her Instagram post. The entire cast of the film and the release date has not yet been revealed.

Who was Chhatrapati Tararani?

Tarabai Bhonsale was a regent of the Maratha Empire of India back in the early 1700s. She was the daughter-in-law of the empire’s founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the mother of Shivaji II. She is known for keeping alive the resistance against Mughal occupation in several parts of Maratha territories after the death of her husband. She acted as a regent when her son was still a minor. Tarabai’s efforts for the preservation of indigenous culture are widely lauded in history.

