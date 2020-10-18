Sonalee Kulkarni's Jam With Her Brother In Goa Will Cheer You Up

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni has taken time amidst this on-going COVID-19 pandemic to enjoy some me-time with her beau, brother, and friends in Goa. Recently, she shared a video of herself jamming with her brother Atul Kulkarni, which has impressed her fans. Take a look at the video.

Sonalee Kulkarni enjoying leisure time with brother in Goa

Sonalee Kulkarni took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her jamming sessions with her brother Atul Kulkarni. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Trying to jam with my Multi-talented brother@atulkulkarni11 On a chilled out #mondayafternoon @rivabeachresort #goa #rivabeachresort P.S. the thing that you see on my face is the #sunburn ðŸŒž

#sonaleekulkarni #beachgirl" (sic). In the video shared, the duo can be seen singing the song Hum Mar Jayenge from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2. Take a look at the post below:

As the video progresses, the actor introduces her brother to fans. Later, she mentions that she's in Goa and is enjoying a Monday noon with her brother on Riva Beach Resort. The duo then sings another song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh and Jeena Jeena from Badlapur. In the video shared, Sonalee can be seen wearing a light green coloured dress and a blue cap, while her brother is donning a white t-shirt and jeans.

Fans' reaction to Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram post

The video shared a few days back has received more than 72.4k views from Kulkarni's 1.5M Instagram followers. To praise Sonalee Kulkarni, many fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. One of the fans wrote, "Beautiful singing and guitar played by Atul !! Have fun enjoy your holiday !". Another user wrote, "Osm voice". Take a look at the comments posted by fans on Sonalee Kulkarni's post below:

On the work front

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar. Directed by Saurabh Verma, the thriller-drama also featured Spruha Joshi, Sangram Samuel, and Kettan Singh in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of a comic book artist and a clock seller, who gets entangled in an unexpected mystery, but rises against all odds. The actor has recently joined the judges' panel of a dance reality show, Dancing Queen.

(Image Credits: Sonalee Kulkarni Instagram)

