When Sonalee Kulkarni Missed Her Mom And Recited Heartwarming Poem For Her; Watch

During the early months of Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni took to her social media handle and shared a video. In the IGTV video, she was seen reciting a heartwarming poem for her mother. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonalee missed her mother as it was the first time when Sonalee lived away from her for so long due to the lockdown.

Wishing her mother, she captioned the video on Instagram, “A special poem written by me to my mother :)". In the one-minute-forty-seven-second long video, Sonalee narrated the struggles of a mother while pouring her affection in the poem. Scroll down to watch Sonalee Kulkarni reciting a poem for her mother.

The video, shared in May, has received more than 116k views from Kulkarni's 1.5M Instagram followers. To praise Sonalee, actor-filmmaker Kranti Redkar Wankhede wrote, "Sooooo sweet .. heartfelt", in the comments section. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other hand, many of her fans were impressed with Sonalee's "heart touching" poem.

A peek into Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram

Interestingly, the media feed of the 32-year-old actor is flooded with numerous self-portraits. A few of the actor's recent posts are about her recently released music-video Tuch Tujhi Sobati. Apart from promoting her work on social media, Kulkarni has often amused her followers with her sense of humour.

Earlier in September, when the black polka dress got associated with announcing pregnancy on the internet, Sonalee shared a couple of pictures of her in a similar outfit. Along with the photos, she wrote in bold,’I Have No News’. The actor looked gorgeous in the dress as she posed like a diva. Kulkarni kept her makeup simple and subtle as she tied her hair in a messy bun to complete her attire.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar. Directed by Saurabh Verma, the thriller-drama also featured Spruha Joshi, Sangram Samuel and Kettan Singh. The film follows the story of a comic book artist and a clock seller, who get entangled in an unexpected mystery, but rises against all odds. The actor has recently joined the judges' panel of a dance reality show, Dancing Queen.

