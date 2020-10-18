Sai Tamhankar And Sonalee Kulkarni’s Movies Together That Fans Would Love To Watch

Sai Tamhankar is a popular face in the Marathi movie and television industry. She is often praised for her great performances and is known for creating magic whenever she is on-screen. On the other hand, actor Sonalee Kulkarni too has given many memorable acting performances in Marathi cinema in recent times. The duo has often collaborated for movie projects and television shows. Here are Sai Tamhankar and Sonalee Kulkarni’s movies together that are must-watch for fans of the duo.

Sai Tamhankar and Sonalee Kulkarni’s movies together

Hai Kai Nai Kai (2009)

Hai Kai Nai Kai is a Marathi language comedy-drama, directed by Prasad Oak and Pushkar Shrotri. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, Prasad Oak, Shweta Shinde, Pushkar Shrotri, and Atul Parchure as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the hilarious love story of three couples, living under the same roof.

Zapatlela 2 (2013)

Zapatlela is a Marathi language horror movie, directed by Mahesh Kothare. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Adinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and Makarand Anaspure as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Tatya Vinchu, who comes back to life after 20 years and now wants to migrate into the body of Lakshya’s son.

Classmates (2015)

Classmates is a Marathi language romantic thriller drama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Ankush Choudhary, Sachit Patil, and Siddharth Chandekar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends, who are with the spirit of youth. The film is a homage to the best years of our lives. It is the official remake of the 2006 Malayalam movie, with the same name.

Dhurala (2020)

Dhurala is a Marathi language family drama, penned by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Ankush Chaudhari, Nupur Dudwadkar, and Devendra Gaikwad as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the sarpanch of the Ambergaon village who dies leaving his family members battle with each other over their greed for power which ultimately affects their relationships.

