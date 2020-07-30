Aashutosh Bhakre's Journey From 'Nanded' Movie Stardom Is Just Inspirational

Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre died by suicide on July 29 at his Nanded home in Maharashtra. Many celebs from the film eternity mourned the loss of the actor. The news of his death came to light on July 29 afternoon after he was found hanging his parent's house in Ganesh Nagar. The actor lived a short life but his journey to success was inspirational. Here is all you should know about his journey from being a small boy in Nanded to an actor in Marathi films.

Childhood

Reportedly, Aashutosh Bhakre was born and brought up in Nanded. He belonged to a middle-class family. He spent his entire childhood at Nanded. It was also reported that he completed his schooling in Nanded itself.

Higher education

After completing his schooling Aashutosh moved to Pune to complete his education. The actor had taken admission in one of the most reputed colleges Pune. He did his bachelors in Computer science. After completing his bachelors, he moved back to Nanded and to pursue his MBA. He did his MBA in computer application from Nanded University (Maharashtra).

IT professional

Aashutosh Bhakre completed his education and then moved to Mumbai in search of a job. He got a job as a software developer in a well-known IT company and worked there for almost 3 years. It was reported that with hard work and dedication the actor had also become the director of the same company. It was reported that he has also developed a unique technique that helped doctors to go paperless.

Love for acting

Despite being a successful IT professional he always wanted to pursue his passion for acting and that is why he left his well-paying job. After a few years of struggle, he got a good film and rose to fame. His film 2012 film Ecchar Tharla Pakka and 2014 film Bhakar were loved by the audience and were hit too.

First meeting and marriage to Mayuri

Reportedly, Aashutosh and Mayuri, both the actors had first met at a family get together. Later Mayuri's parents learnt more about Aashutosh and had told her to meet him one more time. Mayuri was not interested in a wedding but for her parent's sake, she had decided to meet him once again. They spent about eight months dating each other and then tied the knot on January 21, 2016.

Strong support of Mayuri​

Mayuri had also received fame after her Marathi TV serial Khulta Kali Khulena first aired. She was seen with Abhidnya Bhave and Omprakash Shine in the show and her onscreen life was loved by fans. It is said that Aashutosh supported Mayuri in her life and also motivated her to pursue her acting career even after their marriage.

​Fighting depression

According to several different reports, the Bhakar actor was fighting depression for the last couple of months. He was on medication for the same. It was also reported by the police that Ashutosh's family has not blamed anyone for the actor's suicide.

