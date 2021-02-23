Sonali Kulkarni Shares The Trailer Of Her New Marathi Film 'Pension': Watch

Actor Sonali Kulkarni shared the official trailer of her new Marathi movie Pension on Twitter. The film is a family drama about Balu's struggle to survive with insufficient funds for treating his ill grandmother. The cast of Pension features Sonali Kulkarni, Sumit Gutte, Nilambari Khamkar, Narayan Jadhav. The film directed by Pundalilik Y.L Dhumal is set to release on Eros Now streaming platform on February 24. Sonali Kulkarni shared the film's trailer while writing, "Something we did with lots of warmth and love.. Proud to present the first look of my upcoming Marathi film - पेन्शन.. #pension #newfilm". Watch the Pension trailer here!

Something we did with lots of warmth and love..

Proud to present the first look of my upcoming Marathi film - पेन्शन.. 💚💕💕 #pension #newfilm https://t.co/dwRYWfUlM2 — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) February 19, 2021

More on Sonali Kulkarni's new movie Pension

Sonali Kulkarni spoke to Loksatta about the film saying that Pension is a touching story about life. She said that every scene is portrayed thoughtfully and sensitively in the film as it deals with an important issue. She added that the film is an emotional story that conveys to the audience, the value of simplicity and innocence. The film depicts the plight of an old woman who is stuck with the rising cost of educating her children, dealing with problems in the household as well as caring for the elderly at home. It directed by Pundalik Dhumal depicts the heartwarming relationship between a boy and his grandmother.

More about Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni is a well-known actor popular for playing the role of Pooja in the Bollywood hit Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Bharat (2019) as Janaki Devi. The actor has worked in a variety of Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada and Marathi films. Even though she has worked in multiple languages and has made movies across various industries, she has been a major part of the Marathi film industry. Some of her more acclaimed roles include Dr.Prakash Baba Amte- The real hero, Pune 52, Gulabjaam, Madhuri, Kaccha Limbu, Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar and many others. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film Dr Prakash Baba Amte where she won the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) for Best Actress. She also the same award for her performance in Kaccha Limbu (2018).

