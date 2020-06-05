Sonam Bajwa Shares Fake Chats As She Faces Cyber Bullying, Lashes Out At Those Responsible

When it comes to social media, celebs do enjoy both the pros and cons of it. While they get a chance to interact with their fans, many times they also fall prey to cyberbullying. Talking about this, Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa who enjoys a massive fan-following on social media, unfortunately, became a victim of cyberbullying recently. Sonam Bajwa took to her social media to reveal some accounts which created fake chats in her name.

Sonam Bajwa lashed out at those who created a fake account of her on Instagram

The fake accounts seemed to be engaging in a conversation with Sonam Bajwa's fans as they pretended to be her. The actor shared this on her social media when she became aware of the incident. Sharing the picture of the chats, Sonam Bajwa also lashed out at the people responsible for creating these fake accounts.

Sonam Bajwa wrote that these are the people who are responsible for creating fake Instagram chats of her. She questioned the intention of these fake account holders asking whether they find this cool or funny to pull off such acts behind someone's back. She also wrote that she feels sad to see some people hide behind such fake accounts and try to make a living out of it.

Sonam Bajwa stated that their lives are full of lies and hatred. The actor also requested her fans to report such accounts if they are doing this to anyone else. Take a look at Sonam Bajwa's post.

Sonam Bajwa's makeup artist revealed that she is a hardcore foodie

Recently, the Guddiyan Patole actor's makeup-artist Coco Balluci revealed in an interview with a publication that Sonam is a complete foodie. Talking about Sonam Bajwa, Coco called her a complete foodie and also narrated an incident to prove that fact. He said that he is a Bengali and hails from Kolkata wherein golgappa are very famous. He also said that he took Sonam to a shop in Chandigarh, Sector 19 which provides golpappas like Kolkata and the Muklawa actor found them mouth-watering. He further revealed that the actor binged to her heart's delight at the shop and used to visit the place with him covering her face with a dupatta or a shawl as she is a popular face.

