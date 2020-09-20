Soundarya Rajinikanth & Her Son Ved's Endearing Playtime Diaries All About Having Fun

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the daughter to megastar Rajinikanth, is one of the prominent filmmakers of the Tamil film industry. She began her career as a graphic designer and is known for contributing to notable films like Kochadaiyaan, Goa, Sivaji and more. Soundarya has turned 36 on Sunday, September 20.

Being an active social media user, the director constantly keeps giving a sneak peek into her daily life. Speaking of which, by looking at her Instagram, it appears that her entire life revolves around her baby boy, Ved. From playing to painting, the mother-son duo’s unbreakable bond in surely endearing and enviable as well. On Soundarya Rajinikanth’s birthday, here’s taking a look at her & Ved’s playtime diaries.

Craft and Art

Taking to Instagram, Soundarya shared a picture of her craft and art session with baby boy, Ved. The duo can be seen painting a picture of a house together. With colours dispersed on the floor, both of them can be seen engrossed in the task while the camera captures them. Take a look:

Getting #Ved into craft and art ... #ColouredSandArt #KeepingKidsAwayFromIpads #EverydayTask #Motherhood

Playtime with Alphabets

Here, toddler Ved can be seen learning alphabets in a funny way. It appears that mischievous son has sprinkled powder all over the floor. Instead of cleaning the mess, Soundarya clicked a picture of her son carving alphabets with the powder.

‪A B C D F E #VedCutie #PowderFun

Mother’s day post for son

On the occasion of mother’s day, the director thanked her ‘dearest little man’, for giving her an opportunity of being a mom. ‘Blessed and grateful’ Soundarya can be seen all smiles alongside Ved in the photo. Donning matching white-t-shirts, the mother-son duo cuddled on the sofa as the camera captures them.

my dearest little man for making me a mother #BlessedAndGrateful

Birthday post

In this picture, little Ved can be seen cutting his 5th birthday cake. Both his parents can be seen accompanying him as they strike a pose. Check out the photo here:

1...2...3...4 & just like that our baby turns 5, we celebrate you everyday, god bless you our little angel Ved papa !!! #HappyBirthdayVed

Being Patriotic

Wedding Picture

Pure Bliss

Periamma time for lil Ved Kutty #Bonding #family #bliss

Happy portraits

