Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' To Resume Shooting In November: Reports

One of the much-awaited film, Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles has kept fans in anticipation for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As it was earlier reported that the film was earlier scheduled to release on Pongal 2021 but will not be able to release on the given date due to the current situation. And now, if reports are to be believed, the makers are reportedly planning to resume the shoot in November.

According to India Today, the makers of Annaatthe are planning to resume the shoot in November adhering to rules and regulations set out by the government. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film has been in the making since late 2019. It has also been reported that portions involving Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be filmed in November, while the Darbar actor has decided to join the sets in December.

The makers are also wanting to complete the film early next year, as they are planning to release the film in summer 2021. It has also been reported that the team is currently busy erecting a huge set in the outskirts of Chennai. The film went on floors in December 2019 and major portions of the movie were shot in Ramoji Rao Film City located in Hyderabad.

Also read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Kabali' Is First Indian Film To Release In Malay Language? Know Facts

About the film

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara would be reuniting for Annaatthe after the success of the Darbar. The film will tell a heart-warming tale of brother and sister, played respectively by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. The film also features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and Soori in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures production house.

Also read | Rajinikanth's Film 'Annaatthe' To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Darbar alongside Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film chronicles the story of a feisty police officer, who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. The film helmed by A.R. Murugadoss released on January 9, 2020, and garnered mixed reviews from fans and viewers. Fans cannot keep calm about the actor’s upcoming project and also to see him on the big screen.

Also read | Rajinikanth And Keerthy Starrer 'Annaatthe' Gets 2021 Release Date, Reveals Makers

Also read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' Producers Refute False Rumours Of Movie Getting Shelved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.