'Soorarai Pottru' Cast Has Superstar Suriya As The Strong-willed And Dedicated Nedumaaran

Soorarai Pottru is an action drama film which recently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The plot of this film revolves around the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam who aims at making flight tickets affordable for the common man. The direction has been done by Sudha Kongara, who is also a part of the writing team with other celebrated writers like Shalini Usha Nair amongst others. Soorarai Pottru is being highly praised for its direction and promising performance. Here is a look at the cast of Soorarai Pottru that carried the film well.

Soorarai Pottru cast details

1. Suriya as Nedumaaran

South Indian superstar Suriya plays the lead role of Nedumaaran Rajangam in the film Soorarai Pottru. He is a celebrated actor who is making a comeback through this critically-acclaimed action film. He has been seen in films like Ghajini, 7 Aum Arivu, and 24, amongst others.

2. Paresh Rawal as Paresh

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal plays the role of Paresh Goswami in this film. He is a much-loved actor from Mumbai who has been spotted in a variety of Hindi films. He is well known for his work in OMG: Oh My God!, Hungama, and Awara Paagal Deewana, amongst others.

3. Aparna Balamurali as Sundari

Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead named Sundari. She is a south Indian artist who has been seen in over 15 films so far. She is remembered for her work in films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, 8 Thottakkal, and Sunday Holiday.

4. Mohan Babu as Naidu

Mohan Babu is seen playing the Soorarai Pottru character Naidu. He is an experienced actor who has worked in more than 200 films in his career. He has been spotted in films like Postman and Alludugaru.

5. Urvashi as Pechi

Actor Urvashi is seen playing the role of Pechi in this drama film. She is a celebrated actor from Kerala who has been seen in a wide range of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She is well-known for her work in films like Vedi, Venghai, and Achuvinte Amma amongst others.

6. Sampath Raj

Sampath Raj plays a pivotal role in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. He is a well-known south Indian artist who has worked across the south Indian industry. He is known for his work in Pachondi and Saroja.

7. Prakash Belawadi as Prakash

Prakash Belawadi is seen in the shoes of Prakash Babu in this film. He is an Indian artist who has been spotted in numerous supporting roles. He is known for his work in films like Talvar, Airlift and Sanju amongst others.

8. Dan Dhanoa as Vimal

Dan Dhanoa plays the role of Vimal Balaiyya in the latest OTT release. He is a well-recognized actor who was mostly seen in numerous 1990 films. He has been part of Chor Pe Mor and Amiri Garibi amongst others.

9. Achyuth Kumar as Anantha

Achyuth Kumar plays the role of Anantha Narayanan in this Tamil movie. He is a critically-acclaimed actor who has been a part of a few super hit films. He has worked in Lucia, KGF: Chapter 1, and Vikram Vedha.

10. Vinodhini Vaidynathan as Chitra

Vinodhini Vaidynathan is seen playing the role of Chitra Ramaswamy in this film. She is a well-known who received a lot of appreciation in the last few years. She has worked in films like Taarchasan, Velaikkaran, and Game Over.

