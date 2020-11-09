Suriya Opens Up About His Role In Upcoming Film 'Soorarai Pottru'; Read Details

Popular Tamil actor Suriya is set to appear in the Sudha Kongara-directorial Soorarai Pottru. It is a Tamil action-drama, whose release was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suriya recently shared a few details about his character and explained the reason why India needs more inspirational stories. Here's what the actor told.

Suriya spills the beans about his upcoming film 'Soorarai Pottru'

Sharing views on his role in the film, the actor in an interview with Pinkvilla said that they are trying to talk about a real person who has done a lot for India. Both the actor and team/makers have taken a lot of real-life inspiration from the real-life person and that is the 'wow factor' about the movie. He also said that there are no unnecessary scenes in the film. Every moment and dialogue has been created with the utmost care and seriousness. He also called his film very gripping and engaging.

Further, director Kongara mentioned India needs more inspirational stories. There are so many inspirational stories to be told and showed on-screen. The youth needs to connect with such real-life incidents which is why they have made this film, he said.

About the film 'Soorarai Pottru'

Soorarai Pottru is going to have a digital release due to the ongoing pandemic as theatres are shut down. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. Soorarai Pottru will feature Suriya playing the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam.

The movie is based on the book named Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book is an autobiography of Captain G.R. Gopinath. It revolves around the struggles the captain had to face. Moreover, the director of the film Sudha Kongara has done a beautiful job of bringing the real-life story of the captain to the silver screen.

'Soorarai Pottru' cast

Suriya as Nedumaaran Rajangam (Maara/Maaran)

Aparna Balamurali as Bommi

Mohan Babu as M. Bhaktavatsalam Naidu

Paresh Rawal

Urvashi as Maara's mother

Karunas

Vivek Prasanna as Sebastian (Seby)

Krishnakumar as Chaitanya Rao (Che)

Kaali Venkat

Achyuth Kumar

