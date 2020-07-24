Soorarai Pottru Music Composer GV Prakash And Wife Saindhavi Share First Pic Of Daughter

Soorarai Pottru music composer, G. V. Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi were blessed with a baby girl on April 19, 2020. The couple decided to name their child Anvi. Since April 19, several fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the music duo’s infant.

The wait ended yesterday when Saindhavi shared pictures of her baby girl on Instagram. The Indian playback singer, Saindhavi shared two Instagram pictures with her baby girl. While the first picture featured Saindhavi facing towards the camera, the second photograph featured her back profile. Unfortunately, fans could not catch a glimpse of Anvi’s face since she was strapped to her mother while the vocalist posed for the picture. Further, Saindhavi appears to be wearing a grey and red maxi dress in the pictures.

Saindhavi captioned the post as, “Thank you @soulslings_india for this super comfortable and yet light weight baby sling . I have never imagined that baby wearing would be such an amazing experience . Thank you @janani.lakshminarayan and @prettysunshine28 for recommending baby wearing to me . I received this sling when Baby A was a month old. Ever since, it’s been so wonderful . When I put her in the sling , she sleeps off immediately . And sometimes in the night when she cries, I wear her and she gets pacified immediately and goes to sleep. She is so comfortable in the sling . And also the model which I got is Aseema and it has great back support as well. However long you want to wear it , your back won’t ache . All new mommies out there , please try this, it’s truly amazing . Also it can be used until your baby turns 4 years old !

#babygirl #newmommy #babywearing #singersaindhavi”. Several fans showered their love on the mother and daughter by liking and commenting on the post. You can check out Saindhavi’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Flaunting the baby bump:

On the occasion of her anniversary, Saindhavi shared a picture on Instagram wherein she appears to be flaunting her baby bump. The image featured the loved-up duo, GV Prakash and Saindhavi in white outfits. You can check out the Instagram post here.

Welcoming a baby girl:

In April, GV Prakash announced that he was blessed with a baby girl. He made the announcement on Instagram, and captioned the post as, “Blessed with a #princess on 19/4/2020 ... need all of ur wishes and blessings ... @saindhavi_prakash”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

