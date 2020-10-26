'Soorarai Pottru' Trailer Promises To Be A Gripping Tale Of India's First Low Cost Airline

The trailer of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is out now. The trailer of the film released today and depicts the story of an ambitious man from a remote village who went on to develop India’s first low-cost airline. The trailer looks promising.

'Soorarai Pottru' Trailer

The trailer of the film is filled with action and thriller sequences which leaves one intrigued about the story of the protagonist, portrayed by Suriya. Suriya’s character has a dream, which is to launch a low-cost airline and enable thousands of Indians to fly without them having to spend much. But to achieve his dream, he must take on politicians and businessmen who are trying to create hurdles.

The trailer opens with a montage of scenes from the movie cut to the protagonist being laughed at by people who hear his ambitions. The trailer further shows how the young man who belongs to a remote village, aspires to provide flight journey for Re 1. The trailer features actors like Urvasi, who would be portraying Suriya’s mother in the film and Aparna Balamurali as the love interest of Suriya’s character.

The trailer also features Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu, who look promising in their characters. The trailer also reveals the airlines launch. The question lingers, would Suriya’s character be able to achieve his dream and prove that he can achieve what he fought for so long?

What Works?

The background music effectively conveys the theme of the film and sets the tone of the movie well. The strong cast of the film is sure to keep fans intrigued about the film, which is releasing in November 2020. The whole trailer shows how a rural young man with high ambitions be able to achieve his dreams.

Watch the Soorarai Pottru trailer below

Soorarai Pottru release date

The film is based on the autobiography of Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath. The film is directed by Sudha Kongra and features Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Urvasi and Paresh Rawal. The film will release on November 12 on Amazon Prime.

Image credits: Still from the trailer

