Suriya's 45th Birthday: Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySuriya On Twitter

Tamil actor Suriya has turned a year older today, on July 23, 2020. The 45-year-old actor, who is known for his performances in movies like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pithamagan, Singam and many more, enjoys a huge fan base. Even before Suriya rang into his birthday, fans and netizens have flooded social media with their adorable birthday wishes. Fans went on to trend the #HappyBirthdaySuriya on the microblogging site since midnight.

As per reports, fans of the actor go on to have outdoor celebrations but due to the ongoing pandemic, they are unable to do so. From his stunning pictures to quirky videos to movie scenes, fans have been sharing it all. One of the users wrote, “Wish you many happy returns of the day @Suriya_offl! Your dedication and hard work has always been an inspiration and I deem myself for having worked with you on #Aadhavan. I wish you nothing but success and good health!” While the other one wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @Suriya_offl sir :) Wish you happiness and peace. Thanks for being a great inspiration to so many people and for the positivity you have showered on me and my team.” Take a look at a few birthday wishes from fans below.

#HappyBirthdаySuriya sir ☺️ You deserve all the love being showered by #AnbaanaFans :) And we know that you have faced a lot, worked a lot more to be in this position. Keep inspiring us. @Suriya_offl ❤️



திமிருடா ! திமிர திமிர நிமிருடா. — Mirnaa (@mirnaaofficial) July 22, 2020

Wishing you Many More Happy Returns of the day @Suriya_offl Anna❤️😍



pencil sketch of surya anna🔥🖖#HappyBirthdaySuriya#HappyBirthdаySuriya pic.twitter.com/NHMjv9GuMN — L O G I T H . K (@logithjana) July 22, 2020

#HappyBirthdаySuriya - Thank you na , for all your support, for all your encouragement over the years. Thank you for inspiring me in so many ways . Always will love and respect you. Happy birthday na. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) July 22, 2020

#HappyBirthdаySuriya

The only person who is talented in industry ang with good acting levels@Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/6VxD0ZtCyP — KVK_REDDY (@vijaykumar4469) July 23, 2020

Wish you many more happy returns of the day @Suriya_offl! Your dedication and hardwork has always been an inspiration and I deem myself for having worked with you on #Aadhavan. I wish you nothing but success and good health! Happy birthday 🙏🏻😊 #HappyBirthdаySuriya #HBDSuriya pic.twitter.com/S9shTbNesM — K.S.Ravikumar (@The_KSRavikumar) July 22, 2020

Also read | Kollywood Actor Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' To Directly Release In 2021?

Happy birthday dearest @Suriya_offl sir. May God bless you and your family 🙏 #HappyBirthdаySuriya pic.twitter.com/wGZN8uvNv2 — Samantha Akkineni (@smanthaprabhu2) July 22, 2020

Happy birthday dearest @Suriya_offl sir :) Wish you happiness and peace. Thanks for being a great inspiration to so many people and for the positivity you have showered on me and my team.♥️#HappyBirthdаySuriya — × Madhesh VJ × (@itsMadhesh) July 22, 2020

Also read | Suriya's Birthday: Ecstatic Fans Pay Tribute To The Actor With Special Posters

Seems like it is not just fans who took to their social media handle to wish the actor. But also several celebrities and friends of Suriya have also been wishing him on their respective social media handles. Surya, on the other hand, is celebrating his birthday at his residence with his family due to the pandemic.

Apart from showering Suriya with their kind birthday wishes, netizens have also been demanding his much-awaited film titled Soorarai Pottru to be released soon. The movie is being helmed by Sudha Kongara and is based on the life of one of the first low-cost flight operators, Captain Gopinath of Air Deccan. He will be seen essaying the role Nedumaaran and fans cannot wait to watch him on the silver screen. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and Urvashi in pivotal roles. The film has completed its filming process and is expected to release in 2020. Watch the teaser of the film here.

Also read | Vanitha Vijayakumar Files Cyberbullying Case Against Suriya Devi & Producer Ravindar

Also read | Will Fahadh Faasil & Suriya Make Their OTT Debut In Mani Ratnam's 'Navasara'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.