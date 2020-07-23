Suriya Treats Fans With A New Song 'Kaattu Payale' From 'Soorarai Pottru'; Watch

Tamil actor Suriya has rung in his 45th birthday today, i.e. July 23, 2020. And to mark this special day, the actor has gone on to treat his fans by sharing a new song Kaattu Payale from his much-awaited film titled Soorarai Pottru. The one-min promo song highlights Suriya and co-star Aparna Balamurali’s chemistry and also gives fans a peek into their cute romance. Fans have been going gaga over this latest romantic track.

Kaattu Payale, sung by Dhee, is a catchy number that is bound to find a spot in your music list. The one-minute song was enough to impress fans and they cannot wait to see the makers unveil their full album. The lyrics are written by Snekan and composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The video also goes on to show glimpses of the movie and fans are super excited to watch Suriya and Aparna’s on-screen chemistry on the big screen. Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans cannot stop gushing over how addictive the music video is. The song has been garnering heaps of praise from fans. Ever since the song has been released, Suriya and Aparna’s on-screen chemistry has been making rounds on the internet. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday The Versatile Actor Surya Nadippin Nayakan❤️loved this song 💋 Haters please step back”. While another one wrote, “Anyone waiting for this movie to get released soon!?” Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Apart from lauding Suriya’s Kaattu Payale promo video, fans have also been demanding that his much-anticipated movie, Soorarai Pottru, to be released soon. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film’s plot is based on the life of one of the first low-cost flight operators, Captain Gopinath of Air Deccan.

In the film, Suriya will be seen portraying the role Nedumaaran and fans can’t wait to watch him on the big screen. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Urvashi in crucial roles. The film has completed its shooting process and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020. Watch the teaser of the film here.

