Soori Accuses Vishnu Vishal's Father Of Duping Him; 'Ratsasan' Actor Issues Statement

Comedy star Soori Muthuchamy, who is famously known as Soori, on October 9, 2020, filed a police complaint against actor-producer Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh Kudawla, and financier Anbuvel Rajan. In his complaint, the actor said that the two duped him for an amount of Rs 2.70 crore in the pretext of a land sale. The actor revealed that he was not paid a sum of Rs 40 lakh for acting in the unreleased flick, Veera Dheera Sooran.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Latest Episode To Have Archana Chandhoke As Wild Card Contestant?

Soori files FIR against Vishnu Vishal's father

According to Behind Woods, Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh Kudawla, and financier Anbuvel Rajan received an amount of Rs 2.70 crore from the actor in the pretext that a land equivalent to this amount will be handed over to him. However, Soori has not received his payment and he made several attempts to get back his money, but failed.

Based on his complaint, Adyar Police has registered a case on financier Anbuvel Rajan and retired police officer Ramesh Kudawla. The actor revealed that he has been trying to recover his money for the past many years. However, after the news went viral on social media, actor Vishnu Vishal has also issued a statement on the ongoing discussion. The actor wrote that vested interests are behind these false allegations leveled against him and his father.

ITS EASY TO ACCUSE OTHERS

HARDER TO CHECK ON YOURSELF

- BLESS#MOMENTOFTRUTH#உண்மைஒருநாள்வெல்லும் pic.twitter.com/nXaV7bLM9E — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Who Is Aari Arjunan From 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4'? Know All Details About The Contestant

Vishnu Vishal's statement reads "It is so shocking and painful to read such false allegations against me and my father. Obviously, vested interests are working. In fact, Mr Soori has to refund Vishnu Vishal Studioz an advance amount that was paid to him in 2017 for a film titled Kavarimaan Parambarai, which was eventually dropped."

The actor further added that he has faith in the judiciary. He further wrote, "It may not be appropriate to elaborate further at this point in time and will strictly go by what law permits. Fans and well-wishers are requested to await till the moment of truth emerges. Also request media to report on this with correct facts. Once things are clear, I will take proper action within the limits of law."

Both Soori and Vishnu Vishal have remained close friends ever since they featured in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu in the year 2009. In over a decade, both actors have acted together in more than seven films.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Pens Adorable Note To Wish Her Brother On His Birthday

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Announces Release Of 'Maara' On Amazon Prime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.