Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Latest Episode To Have Archana Chandhoke As Wild Card Contestant?

The new season of Tamil Bigg Boss was recently launched last week. Within just a few days, the reality show is already making headlines for its in-house drama. When the show was launched, it was announced that anchor Archana Chandhoke will be a part of the show as a contestant in the new season. However, when the show was released, she did not make an entry. Now, as per the reports of Pinkvilla, Archana Chandhoke will be making an entry to the Bigg Boss house very soon as a wild card contestant.

Archana Chandhoke to make a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 4?

No official announcement by the show has been made on this yet. However, fans are taking to social media handle to express their excitement as soon as the news of Archana making an entry in BB house came up. Till now, various personalities like Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique, and Somashekar have been contestants in the house.

When the show was launched, it was announced that the fourth season will not have any live audience due to COVID-19 and they will all be present virtually. Moreover, on the launching day, Kamal Haasan gave a glimpse of the house and later welcomed viewers virtually. The host started the new season by thanking corona warriors digitally. Besides this, the season is experiencing some high voltage drama since its first day.

About Archana Chandhoke

Archana Chandhoke is likely to be the first wild card entrant of the new season of Bigg Boss. Actor and supermodel Meera Mithun was the first wild card entrant of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. Archana Chandhoke has hosted a number of shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors (season 1 and 2), Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Namma Veettu Kalyanam, Athirsta Lakshmi, and Comedy Time, to name a few. Besides this, Archana Chandhoke and her daughter Zaara Vineet hosted the dancing reality show Super Mom (Season 1 and 2).

