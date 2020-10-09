Who Is Aari Arjunan From 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4'? Know All Details About The Contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has recently started airing from October 4, 2020. Actor, dancer, and director Kamal Haasan returns as the host for the fourth time for the fun reality show. The popular show has welcomed 16 contestants in the latest and fourth instalment of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil. Know details about Aari Arjunan, who is one of the contestants from Bigg Boss 4 Tamil below.

Know Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 contestant Aari Arjunan

Aari Arjunan is an actor and philanthropist who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. The actor is known for playing the role of Murugan in the film Nedunchaalai and Teni Bhanushali in the movie Muthu. The actor's career in the industry has seen many ups and downs, but with his hard work, he has become a recognised actor in the Tamil film industry. Recently, Aari Arjunan participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as a contestant.

Who is Aari Arjunan?

Born on February 12, 1985, Aari Arjunan was brought up in a middle-class family. The actor completed his early education from Akshaya Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School, which is located in Palani, Tamil Nadu. He pursued his graduation from the University of Chennai. Aari Arjunan tied the knot with Nathiya Arjuna who is an HR professional from the UK. His wife is a Sri Lankan Tamil by caste. The couple got married on November 18, 2015, and are proud parents of a daughter.

Aari Arjunan's acting career

Aari Arjunan started his acting career as a theatre artist. He worked with some prominent stage artists like Magic Lantern, Theatre Nisha, and Inland Theatres to brush up his acting skills. Besides this, he also worked as a fitness trainer of many actors and gained popularity. Soon, he made his acting debut with the movie, Aadum Koothu in the year 2005. Since then, the actor has been part of various popular movies like Dharani, Maya, Unnodu Ka, and Aleka. Moreover, he also made his appearance in the feature film titled Rettaisuzhi in 2010.

Other Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant and their professions

Rio Raj - Video Jockey, Actor, Anchor

Sanam Shetty - Model and actress

Rekha - Actress

Balaji Murugadoss - Model

Anitha Sampath - News presenter

Shivani Narayanan - Actor, Model

Jithan Ramesh - Actor

Velmurugan - Singer

Somashekhar - Martial Artist

Gabriella Charlton - Actress

'Aranthangi' Nisha - Anchor, Comedian, Actor

Ramya Pandian - Actress

Samyuktha Karthik - Model, Business Women

Suresh Chakravarthy - Actor and Director

Aajeedh Khalique - Singer, Actor

