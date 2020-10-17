Gyozen In Ghost Of Tsushima Legends: Know More About The Voice Actor Behind Gyozen

Ghost Of Tsushima Legends has just been launched and the players seem to love it. The new update starts with a small tutorial. But the fans have spotted some similarities in the narrator’s voice. Gyozen is the narrator for Ghost Of Tsushima Legends and the fans want to know the actor behind Gayozen. Read more to know about Gayozen voice actor from Ghost Of Tsushima Legends.

Gayozen voice actor in Ghost of Tsushima Legends

At long last I can tell you!



I totally voice Gyozen the Storyteller in “Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.”



Without a doubt one of the coolest projects I’ve ever been involved with.#FridayFeeling?



FAN-FREAKIN-TASTIC!!! — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) October 16, 2020

The gamers have been talking about Gayozen in Ghost Of Tsushima Legends since a long time now. They want to know the name of the voice actor playing Gayozen. Greg Baldwin, the voice behind Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra’s Iroh character and Aku from Samurai Jack.

He is a well-known voice actor in the Industry with a strong fan base for almost all of his fictional characters. The fan reactions on playing Gayozen in Ghost Of Tsushima Legends certainly adds another successful character to Greg Baldwin’s voice acting list. The social media has also been dominated by the number of fan Tweets about the same. So we have picked some popular fan reactions on Gayozen voice actor, Greg Baldwin in Ghost Of Tsushima Legends.

If I'm not mistaken the voice of Uncle Iroh and Aku from Samurai Jack, @GregBaldwinIroh, is voicing Gyozen the storyteller in Ghost of Tsushima Legends!!!!! — Deshaun Fortune (@Dijon_432) October 16, 2020

@GregBaldwinIroh Amazing job as Gyozen in the new Ghost of Tsushima DLC. Your narration adds such a unique and mythical atmosphere to the multiplayer mode. — Tim Thissen (@TimThissen) October 17, 2020

Greg Baldwin is the best choice for Gyozen I’d say. It’s like listening to Uncle Iroh tell his tales — ⛩ニッキ 🍓🍩 | 流星🌟 (@nikkipettt) October 17, 2020

More about Ghost Of Tsushima Legends

The makers have introduced a new multiplayer mode that will ring in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages. Approach Gyozen in order to hear stories about the Ghosts. After the stories, you will be transported into the multiplayer mode that is also known as Ghost of Tsushima Legends. As you enter the game, you will be greeted with a short tutorial before choosing the class they wish to unlock first. They need to unlock the classes as they keep completing the Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Thank you to everyone for the kind words this week and the great reactions to our #GhostOfTsushima: Legends announcement! We hope everyone has a wonderful weekend - please keep sharing your best Photo Mode shots with us! pic.twitter.com/sfPEx1H1Pm — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) August 21, 2020

At the start of the multiplayer mode, the players will get an option to choose from 4 different. classes. The first one is a Samurai class that is built to tackle combat head-on. The second one is Hunters who are designed to attack for long-ranged attacks. The next one is Ronin who has the ability to revive teammates. The last one is Assassins which can help the players by giving a substantial amount of damage with a single attack to the opponents. To make your gameplay easier, we have listed down all the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Samurai

Hunter

Ronin

Assasin

