Soumitra Chatterjee's Condition 'very Critical', Currently On Ventilator Support

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health worsened after doctors put him on ventilator support on Monday evening. According to a report by PTI, his kidneys started malfunctioning. Previously, Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6, 2020, and has been hospitalised in Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata since then. However, as his condition was deteriorating, doctors had to put him on the ventilator on Monday. Here are further details about Soumitra Chatterjee’s health that you must know.

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition 'very critical', put on ventilator again

Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition has become critical as per the doctors at Belle Vue Clinic, a private hospital in Kolkata. They added that the veteran actor was not responding to the treatment and his platelet count dropped further in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, a senior doctor told PTI that there was a deterioration in his neurological condition and had little consciousness. Moreover, he said that the actor’s condition was ‘very critical’.

Talking about Soumitra Chatterjee’s health, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement that on the 20th day of hospitalisation and 17th day of ICU care, the consciousness of the actor was not improving despite all their efforts. He said that his condition went down. Getting into details, the spokesperson added that his platelet count was little on the lower side and his haemoglobin had gone down.

He said that they had started transfusion to increase the platelet count. Additionally, the doctor explained attempting definitive therapy to end COVID-19 encephalopathy, which was the crux of the matter. The spokesperson also said that its neuro board is discussing ways such as giving him invasive air support after talking to Soumitra Chatterjee’s family.

He talked about the level of urea and sodium in his blood, which went up. The spokesperson said that the actor maintained well on the other organ functions, but, with prolonged ICU stay and invasive support there was a chance of secondary complications due to advanced age and co-morbidities. Expressing his concern, he added that Soumitra Chatterjee’s heart and lungs were working well, and blood pressure was normal, yet he did not gain consciousness.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Condition Deteriorates, Shifted To ICU

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Gives Touching Tribute To Dev Anand On Birth Anniversary; Shares Memories

Soumitra Chatterjee is an acclaimed Bengali actor, who has received numerous honours such as the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and various awards. The actor is noted for his iconic collaborations with revered filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus the previous week and was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee's Doctors Consulting Neurology Experts For His Condition

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Worsens; Veteran Actor May Be Given Ventilation Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.