Dadagiri Unlimited 8: Host Sourav Ganguly Resumes Shooting Amid New Rules

Many popular TV shows are resuming their shoots with producers following the guidelines to ensure the safety of the cast and crew amid the COVID-19 situation. TV shows and films, which had stopped production in mid-March, have been allowed to resume shootings in non-containment zones with conditions to adhere to the state government led safety guidelines. Sourav Ganguly's Dadagiri Unlimited 8 is the newest addition to the list. Recently, the latest episodes of this show were also released.

Sourav Ganguly, who is the host of the show, and his crew members were happy to get back into action. The show Dadagiri Unlimited 8 was scheduled to begin airing new episodes from July 11, 2020. Following the new norms of shooting amid lockdown laid by governing bodies, there was no audience allowed, and a total of 40 crew members were allowed on the set. As per various reports, the crew of 'Dadagiri' followed all the norms while shooting the new episodes. Many fans are excited to see new episodes of their favourite Bengali show after a hiatus and have been sharing their excitement on social media.

A few days back, Sourav Ganguly took to his Instagram handle, where he shared a picture of himself working on his laptop from his home. As soon as he posted the photo, it went viral. The cricketer has been quite active on social media since he made his debut on Instagram. From speaking upon social issues to pulling his daughter's leg, the former India captain is at his eloquent best on social media.

About the show Dadagiri Unlimited 8

Sourav Ganguly's 'Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8' is one of the most popular shows on Bengali television. The show was a smash hit ever since its launch in the year 2009. Sourav Ganguly, as the show host, left the audience clean bowled with his charm and eloquence. Even after these many years, the show's popularity has remained intact among fans due to the cricketer and the format of the show. Despite being aired on the weekends, 'Dadagiri Unlimited' reportedly rakes in good TRPs, which has resulted in its stellar run on television.

