Sourav Ganguly's Fans Troll Ex-Pak Captain Rashid Latif For Insult Over Asia Cup Decision

Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had announced that Asia Cup 2020 that was supposed to take place this year in September was cancelled and postponed to next year. However, Sourav Ganguly's comments sparked controversy because he made the announcement regarding Asia Cup 2020 even before the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could. Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media director had criticized Sourav Ganguly for his statement.

Fans slam Rashid Latif for insulting Sourav Ganguly

Now, Rashid Latif has warned the BCCI President for claiming that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled. He reckoned that the final decision will always be of ACC and not for any board’s chief while also suggesting him to not show any undue power. Rashid Latif also asked Sourav Ganguly to focus on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian cricket instead of the Asia Cup.

Rashid Latif took to Twitter and wrote that whether the Asia Cup 2020 is cancelled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council and that Ganguly's comment will only hurt Asian countries. Rashid Latif tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board, BCCI, Asia Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Cricket Boards in the tweet as well, which is clearly targetted at Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI.

Whether the Asia Cup is canceled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council. Showing undue power will only hurt Asian countries, @SGanguly99 should pay attention to Indian cricket and IPL . @TheRealPCBMedia @BCCI #AsiaCup @BCBtigers @OfficialSLC @ACBofficials — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) July 9, 2020

Rashid Latif faced a lot of flak for his comments on Sourav Ganguly. As soon as Rashid Latif posted the tweet, fans went berserk on the Pakistan international. A lot of hysterical comments and memes poured in with Sourav Ganguly's fans slamming Rashid Latif. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Jo marji bolo abse Dada ki dadagiri hi chalegi 😎😎 — Subhrojyoti Sarkar (@SubhrojyotiSar7) July 9, 2020

And U should pay attention to pak cricket rather than Doing what u r doing which is none of your business . — *AKSHAY ANAND* (@IamAkshay08) July 9, 2020

Dada to Pak Fans 😂😂😛😛 pic.twitter.com/E1joWLarUe — Virendra Panchal (@Virendra0812) July 9, 2020

I think you got your answer. Don't dare to mess with Dada @SGanguly99 — Upendra Nath Brahmachari / উপেন্দ্র নাথ ব্রহ্মচারী (@unbrahmachari) July 10, 2020

Rashid bhai...u should accept that india has the power and authority to change@icc rules....dont waste ur time in these things...better concentrate on Pakistan economy which is in horrible state... — Sagar S (@s24146678) July 10, 2020

Dr Rashid Latif , No offence but Ganguly is boss of Asia — Awaara DIL (@CricfrickDil) July 9, 2020

ACC eyeing a June 2021 window

Just a day after Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has formally announced that the multi-nation cup has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACC is currently working towards holding the tournament in June 2021 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup was set to be held in September earlier.

'IPL important for Indian cricket': Sourav Ganguly

In an Instagram live Session with a leading journalist, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that it is difficult to say which will be India's first international series after the COVID-19 forced break and highlighted that the BCCI is monitoring things on a monthly basis. Ganguly had also added that if the T20 World Cup is cancelled, then the BCCI will try everything to stage the IPL 2020 in India as it is important for Indian cricket. The Asia Cup 2020 has been a tug of war between India and Pakistan after the 'Men in Blue' refused to tour the neighbours as Pakistan acquired the hosting rights.

IMAGE COURTESY: RASHID LATIF TWITTER & AP