Vishu Kani Images In Malayalam You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

Vishu Kani is a festival which is celebrated in the South of India especially in the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Vishu Kani marks the completion of the spring equinox and is celebrated as a new year. The festival is celebrated by preparing food and other items which are then presented to God.

In particular, this festival is celebrated by the Malayalam people. They seek to view the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum also known as Kani Konna, money or silver items and rice. On this day a special meal called Sadhya is made.

Thi year Vishu Kani will be celebrated on April 14. This year we will not be able to celebrate this festival by going to temples and other places as India is under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. So to celebrate Vishu Kani, here are messages and images in Malayalam which you can send to your relatives on this auspicious day.

Vishu Kani Images in Malayalam

"Kanikanum neram kamalanethrante niramezhum manja thukil charthi kanaka kingani valakal mothiram aninjukananam bhagavane Evarkkum Vishu aashamsakal. Happy Vishu Kani."

"Kannu niraye kannane kani kandudum kai niraye kaineettavummayi oru kanikonnayude vishu koodi varavayi. Happy Vishu to all my friends."

"Manasil ennum Kanikonna Virityatte, Jeevithathil ennum Aiswaryam nirayatte, Oraayiram Vishu Aasamsakal. Happy Vishu."

"Orayiram kanikonnakal mansil pookunnu, Oru Vishu kaalam koodi, Vishu kaineetamayu ente hridayathil ninnum, Orayiram Vishu asamsakal."

"Priyapeta Kootukara, Srikrishna Bagavane, Vishukani kandu unarnu, Poothiriyum, Lathiriyum kathichum, Padakam potichum Sadya undum, Vishu Agoshiku. oru nalla nalekaayi."

"Ethu Sangalpa Lokath pularnnalum Ethu Doosara Lokath valarnnalum manasilundakatte Gramathinte Vishudhiyum manjum ithiri konnapoovum. Happy Vishu"

"Orupidi konapoovum, Vishu kaniyum, Vishu kainetavumayi, Veendum Meda, masam pularunu, Samrithiyudeyum santhoshathinteyum, snehathinteyum pradekamaya. Happy Vishu Kani."

"Dharshana punnyathinte ashwaryamaya vishu dhinam ella malayalikalkul ashwaryam nirayatte, vishu ashamsakal. Happy Vishu Kani."

"Kai Niraye Konnappoovum, Niraparayum Nilavilakkum, manasu niraye Snehavumai Vishuvine "Varavelkkam"