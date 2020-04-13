Happy Vishu Gifs To Send To Friends And Family On The Auspicious Occasion

Vishu is the new year for Malayalee community. It is celebrated on the first day of the Malayalee month of Medam according to Hindu solar-lunar calendar. This year, according to the English calendar, Vishu falls on April 14, 2020. Vishu in Sanskrit means "equal" and is not only a Malayalee festival, but is celebrated all across the country. It is called Baisakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam and Nobo Borsho in Bengal.

Vishu marks the beginning of the Spring season and is celebrated popularly in Kerala. It is also marks the harvest season. Malayalees everywhere mark the celebration by seeing Vishukkani during dawn. The word means "that which is seen first on Vishu". Sighting of the Vishukkani is considered to bring prosperity and abundance. It is prepared using rice, lemon, cucumber, jackfruit, kanmash kajal, betel leaves, yellow Konna flowers, oil lamp, money and image of Lord Vishnu.

Here are some gifs for Vishu to wish family and friends

Happy Vishu image wishes

