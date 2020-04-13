Vishu Kani Items: Here Are The Things You Need To Prepare A Vishu Kani

Vishu is a Hindu festival held in Kerala state of South India, Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, bordering areas of Tamil Nadu and their communities in the diaspora. The festival marks Medam's first day, followed in Kerala by the ninth month in the solar calendar. It generally occurs in the Gregorian calendar every year in the middle of April; on 14th or 15th April.

Read| Books To Read If You Are In Lockdown Dealing With A Family Similar To 'Kapoor & Sons'

Vishu marks the beginning of the celestial year and thus Lord Vishnu and as well as his incarnation in the form of Lord Krishna is worshipped on this day, as Lord Vishnu is considered the God of Time. It was on this day that Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura, which is why on this auspicious day, the Vishu Kani holds the idols of Krishna. Read on to know what are the Vishu Kani items that you must-have for preparing Vishu Kani.

Read | Vishu Kani Wishes In Malayalam To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Items in Vishu Kani

The common belief is that one's future is a result of what one does and therefore it is considered that if one experiences and views auspicious and joyful things and events on the first day of the new year, the whole year will be better.

Uruli

To arrange the Kani, a reasonably sized Uruli is utilized. Uruli is an open-mouthed, small, circular vessel made of bell metal, available in all sizes from a few inches to even 10 feet in diameter.

Raw Rice

Raw Rice (Unakkalari) is the first ingredient entering the Kani Uruli to serve as the base of support for the other products.

Kasavu pudava

A freshly laundered and ironed white dhoti Kerala style with golden embroidery (Kasavu pudava) is put over it.

Fruits

A carefully picked golden cucumber, betel leaves (vettila), ripe areca nut (adakka), jaggery, fruits such as mango, jack fruit, banana, grapes, apples and a shiny brass mirror (valkannadi) are followed.

In several instances, the auspicious constituents of the Kani arranged in this Uruli include the Ramayanam or any of the holy scriptures written on Palm leaves (Grandham).

Then add a pair of coconuts cut in equal halves. Keep the halves upright, filled with oil along with cotton wicks.

A gold coin or gold ornament is also placed with all the other items. One can also keep an Ashtamangalyam in the Uruli. After that, in a small flat-bottomed vessel, keep some rice, a silver coin and some flowers.

Place the Kani Uruli in front of the idol or a picture of Sree Krishna.

Finally, decorate the Kani Uruli, and the area around it with Konnappoovu known as Indian Laburnum or golden shower cassia. Place a lit bronze oil lamp (Nilavilakku) near it in such a way that it imparts a golden-yellow hue to the ambience.

Read | Karisma Kapoor Says Her Daughter Loves All Aspects Of Films & Is Experimenting, Learning

Read | Shehnaaz Gill Insists On Being Called 'Katrina Kaif' In Latest Post, Netizens React; Watch

Image Credits: Shutterstock