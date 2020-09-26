SP Balasubrahmanyam Once Confessed To Crying Under A Mango Tree; Know Why?

The legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020. He was admitted in the hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus and breathed his last yesterday after a long battle with the disease. Condolences are pouring in for the singer's family while many are recalling sweet memories of the singer. Here's a throwback to the time when he confessed to crying under a mango tree.

SP Balasubrahnyam cried under a mango tree after being scolded

In an interview with The Hindu back in March 2020, SP Balasubrahmanyam had revealed how he had cried under a mango tree during one incident. Apparently, music director Sathyam was collaborating for the first time with the singer for the song Aapaleni Thaapamaaye from Palamanasulu. However, it seems he was unable to match up to what the legendary music director expected of him and the latter scolded him in harsh words.

SP Balasubrahmanyam recalled that the studio where they were recording was in a mango garden. The singer went and sat under a mango tree crying his heart out at being called "incompetent". The production manager Atluri Poornachandra Rao and production executive Y V Rao consoled SPB and chided Sathyam for berating the singer who was only a young boy then. They asked the director to give SPB his space and grudgingly he recorded it finally.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: When The Singer Had A Fallout With Ilaiyaraja Over Royalties

SPB also revealed that later on, Sathyam used to refer to him as his son. The latter also never recorded any song in the future with the singer voicing them. He also recalled how Sathyam's composition, ye divilo virisina parijathamo from Kannevayasu marked the turning point in his career. He went on to become a legendary singer lending his voice to both Bollywood as well as South Indian industry.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: 15 Interesting Facts Of Singer That Every Fan Must Know

SPB passed away in Chennai's MGM hospital after battling Coronavirus infection for quite some time. The 74-year-old singer tested positive on September 9. His condition did not improve despite being on maximal life support and on Septemeber 25, he succumbed to a cardio-respiratory arrest in the afternoon. His mortal remains are being taken to his farmhouse for a funeral. Many industry stalwarts like Asha Bhosle, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar along with PM Narendra Modi mourned his loss.

Also Read: Mourners Flock To SP Balasubrahmanyam's Farm House To Pay Homage

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Legendary Singer To Be Laid To Rest With Full Police Honors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.