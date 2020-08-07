SP Balasubrahmanyam's Condition Now Stable After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

On August 5, the veteran singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for Coronavirus. This news was shared by Balasubrahmanyam on his Instagram account. According to a recent report by ANI, his condition is now stable and he has normal oxygen saturations. He is reportedly admitted at MGM Healthcare and has mild Covid-19 symptoms. He is also being monitored by an expert team of clinicians. SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update was shared by the hospital authorities.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Instagram video

On August 4, SP Balasubrahmanyam took to Instagram to state that he had been tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he was facing discomfort for the past few days. The singer also said that he experienced chest congestion, cold, and ‘on and off fever’. However, he did not want to take the symptoms lightly and hence got tested for Coronavirus. The doctors told SP Balasubrahmanyam that he had a mild case of Coronavirus and that he could home quarantine himself whilst take the prescribed medicines.

However, Balasubrahmanyam did not want his family members to be affected and hence decided to get admitted to the hospital. Further, he said that the hospital authorities were taking good care of him. He also stated that he was in good health and asked people not to worry about him.

He also asked people not to call him for his health update since he was ‘perfectly alright’. He also said that his fever had subsided. He further added that he would be discharged after two days. SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he had received a lot of calls however he was unable to attend to them. Further he also expressed gratitude for those who showed concern. SP Balasubrahmanyam said that he had got admitted to the hospital to avoid all kinds of disturbances.

The singer captioned the post as “I am fine Thanks for your prayers ..”. Several fans expressed their concern in the comments section. Further, they prayed for the veteran singer’s good health. You can find SP Balasubrahmanyam's Instagram video here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

All images sourced from SP Balasubrahmanyam's Instagram account

