Parth Samthaan Shares Update, Says "Feeling Much Better" After Recovering From COVID-19

Television actor Parth Samthaan recently gave an update on his health after recovering from COVID-19. He mentioned that he is feeling better. Parth was tested positive a few weeks ago and his latest tests came negative. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Actor Parth Samthaan Tests COVID Negative, Fans Are Relieved

Parth Samthaan gives health update: “I feel much better”

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 2 million followers, to thank his well-wishers, giving an update about his health. The actor posted an image in which he mentioned that his latest reports for COVID-19 are negative and he feels much better. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star thanked his fans who remembered him in their prayers. He concluded. “Thanks a ton ðŸ™ðŸ» God bless you.” Take a look at his post.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes' Dating Rumours With Parth Samthaan Made Her Boyfriend Upset

Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post gave relief to his fans who were concerned about his health, post coronavirus recovery. Some said that they are “glad” to hear the good news and showered him with their blessings. Others wrote “welcome back” in the comments. Users also mentioned that they will always keep him in their prayers and urged him to stay safe and healthy. Check out a few comments on his post.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Shoot To Resume Without Parth Samthaan, Plot To Be Tweaked?

On July 12, 2020, Parth Samthaan revealed on his Instagram that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He mentioned that he had mild symptoms. The actor urged others, who had been in contact with him to get tested and follow the necessary guidelines. The Kaise Yeh Yaariyan star noted that he was in self-quarantined.

His caption read, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care ðŸ˜‡” [sic].

Also Read | Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthaan 'looked Like Two Mad People' During Their First Meet

Parth Samthaan was recently tested negative for coronavirus, after being self-isolated for around two weeks. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor disclosed that he might have contacted the disease after returning to Kasautii Zindagii Kay set. However, other cast members have revealed that their tests result are negative.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.