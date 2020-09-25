SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Here Are His Most Memorable Works As An Actor

Iconic playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. His son SP Charan, while addressing the media at the gates of the hospital said that his father passed away at 1:04 pm. The 74-year-old singer, popularly known as SPB, was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020. SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has to his credit over 40,000 songs, has even worked in almost 48 movies and short films. Read about his movies:

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s movies

SP Balasubrahmanyam was not only a supremely talented singer but also an actor who has impressed audiences across the south film industry with his performances in various films. As per the reports of IMDb, he has worked in various films. Some of his popular Tamil movies that have left an indelible impression on fans are Manathil Uruthi Vendum (1987), Keladi Kanmani (1990), Sikaram (1991), Gunaa (1991), Ratchagan (1997), and many more.

Some of his well-known Telegu movies are Pellante Noorella Panta, Muhammad bin Tughluq, Pellante Noorella Panta, Goppinti Alludu, and to a name of few. Besides Tamil and Telugu, he has even worked in the Kannada film industry and delivered movies like Baalondu Chaduranga, Tirugu Bhana, Muddina Maava, and many more.

Moreover, the ace singer has also been part of various South Indian TV shows like Nadhi Enge Pogiradhu, Jannal, Endaro Mahanubhavulu, and many more.

About SP Balasubrahmanyam

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam was considered to be one of the most revered singers in India. The ace singer was known for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam music industry. As per IMDb, he has recorded over 40000 songs in different regional languages. He even holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of recorded songs.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has received various awards including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in his decades-long career. Some of his most noted works have been in films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi and Aaptha Rakshaka. In the year 2020, he sang songs for various South Indian movies like Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham among others.

