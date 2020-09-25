SPB Death: Rajinikanth Mourns loss Of 'Balu Sir', Says 'I Will Truly Miss You'

The veteran musician SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. Many fans along with his acquaintances are mourning the loss of the legendary music director and singer. Megastar Rajinikanth took to Twitter, on Friday, September 25, to express how deeply saddened he is by the loss.

Rajinikanth mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam's death

Rajinikanth who had teamed up with the musician in several projects wrote that he will miss him forever. Praying for his soul to rest in peace, Rajinikanth shared a video alongside this in which he praised the late singer saying that he used to always take care of his fans. Rajinikanth added that SPB will always stay alive in the hearts of everyone through his iconic work.

"#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ...(sic)."

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

Along with Rajinikanth, many others from the film fraternity also mourned for SPB. Kamal Haasan in a one-minute long video paid his condolences. Kamal said

There are very few great artists who receive accolades and fame that fittingly celebrates their talent, during their lifetime. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was one of them. I had the privilege of having been the image on screen, to several songs that he has sung. In several languages, he has been the voice of four generations of heroes. His legacy will be remembered for seven generations to come

Other actors who condoles the death of the musical maestro

Dhanush

Rip SPB sir 💔💔the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 25, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan

Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aKju0579gB — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 25, 2020

Keerthy Suresh

End of an era! An irreplaceable voice. A legacy which will be sung forever 🙏 #RIPSBP Sir pic.twitter.com/3mOisKlmUV — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) September 25, 2020

Pawan Kalyan

SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised in the MGM Healthcare hospital located in Chennai after he complained of mild COVID-19 symptoms, last month. After fighting a month-long battle with the contagious virus, SPB breath his last at 1.04 pm today. On August 13, the singer was moved to ICU and was kept under critical examination as his condition worsened. Being put on life support for several days, SPB passed away earlier today. SPB is now survived by his wife and children.

