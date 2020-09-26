SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Ramesh Aravind Recalls When He Demanded For Former's Demotion

On September 25, legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's death news sent shockwaves to his fans and peers from the film industry. The singer breathed his last on Friday, in a private hospital in Chennai. Recently, his Manathil Uruthi Vendum co-star Ramesh Aravind recalled an old incident when he demanded the former's demotion from SPB to be a DSPB at an event.

Interestingly, while talking to Deccan Herald, Ramesh Arvind recalled an event organised by Bengaluru police, which happened 15 years back. Aravind said that during the event he said that every policeman dreams to get a promotion. He further added that DSP's want to be SP's. While giving reference to the late actor's short name, which is SPB, he stated that the DSPB for the late renowned actor would have stood for Dadasaheb Phalke Balasubrahmanyam.

During his brief conversation about the late musician, Ramesh also revealed the reason why SPB declined to sing a song for the former's upcoming Kannada film 100. Ramesh shared that he sent a tune by Basruru to SPB. Ramesh said that while rejecting being a part of it, SPB reasoned that the notes of the song do not match to his level and referred the name of Kailash Kher.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's death

The 74-year-old vocalist passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest in Chennai. He is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. On August 5, the musician informed about testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, Balasubrahmanyam spoke about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating that he suffered from chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

He has received a number of awards, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. On the other side, he bagged six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in the due course of his career. Some of his most acclaimed works came in Hindi movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi, and Aaptha Rakshaka. His latest works included Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham.

