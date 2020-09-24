'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Sanjay Gagnani Announces His Recovery From COVID In Bollywood Style

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani shared a video on his Instagram account, revealing that he has finally recovered from Covid-19. The actor will be celebrating his birthday today and on this special day, he shared that he was finally "free and clear" from Covid-19. Sanjay Gagnani tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back and had been undergoing treatment to recover from the virus while being quarantined at home.

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani announces Covid-19 recovery

Sanjay Gagnani posted a video on Instagram as he made an entry like a Bollywood hero. As he made an entry like a hero, the song Bandook Meri Laila played in the background. He was dressed in a casual pair of blue jeans and paired it with a sleeveless gym t-shirt with 7Up graphics on it. Sanjay Gagnani completed his look with a pair of funky sunglasses and announced his recovery from Covid-19.

Sanjay Gagnani's fans and well-wishers were more than happy to hear that the actor had fought the deadly virus. Many of his fans and celebrity friends were happy that he was back. Alot of Sanjay Gagnani's fans also wished the actor 'Happy Birthday'. One of Sanjay Gagnani's fans who wished him a speedy recovery mentioned that they had been praying for his recovery, also adding that they were happy to see him win.

Sanjay Gagnani essays the role of an antagonist in the popular romantic show Kundali Bhagya. He plays the character of Prithvi Malhotra, who was supposed to marry the lead Preeta Arora. As the lead Preeta, gets married to a man named Karan Luthra, Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra tries to create trouble for the two.

