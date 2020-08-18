Sridevi Starrer 'Priya' And Other Kannada Movies That Her Fans Must Check Out

Sridevi was one of the most influential actresses in Indian cinema. She has delivered several stellar performances throughout her acting career. She has been a part of several Kannada films. Here are some of Sridevi's Kannada movies that you must check out.

Sridevi's Kannada movies

Bhakta Kumbara

Directed by Hunsur Krishnamurthy and produced by N R Anuradha Devi, this Kannada biographical film features Rajkumar, Leelavathi, Balakrishna, Vajramuni, Dwarakish, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Manjula and Sridevi in key roles. The 1974 film is based on the life of a potter named Gora Kumbhar who later transformed into a saint in the village of Teredoki. The film received widespread acclaim for its acting storyline and screenplay.

The movie even bagged 1974-75 Karnataka State Film Awards: that is for Best Film, Best Actor and Best Music Director. The film performed well at the box-office. The movie was also later remade in the Telugu language.

Priya

Priya is directed by S P Muthuraman and produced by Panchu Arunachalam. The 1978 film features Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Ambarish, Major Sundarrajan, and Thengai Srinivasan in key roles. The film revolves around a female film actor who is controlled by her producer who does not want her to get married to anyone. Therefore, the lead actor takes the help of a lawyer in order to get rid of her controlling producer. While Rajinikanth plays the role of Ganesh, Sridevi plays the role of Priya in the flick.

The movie performed well at the box-office. Fans loved watching the on-screen chemistry between Rajinikanth and Sridevi. One of the major highlights of the film was the soundtrack. Check out a song from the film:

Bala Bharatam

Bala Bharatam is directed by Kamalakara Kameshwara Rao and produced by Mahija Prakasa Rao. The 1972 film features Sridevi as a child actor; she plays the role of Dussala. The story of the film is based on Mahabharata and revolves around the story of Pandavas and Kauravas & their childhood days. One of the interesting aspects of the film is that several characters in the film are played by children.

Yashoda Krishna

Yashoda Krishna is yet another Kannada film that features Baby Sridevi. She can be seen playing the role of a young Lord Krishna in the 1975 film. The movie showcases some of the major events in Lord Krishna's life.

