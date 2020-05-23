Check Out The Interesting Trivia About Anil Kapoor's Romantic-drama Film 'Lamhe'

Anil Kapoor has appeared in several successful movies throughout his career. The actor has worked in over 100 films and several international as well as TV series, making him one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood. The popular Bollywood actor, also known as Mr. India, is also a true blue fashionista and has been a part of some blockbuster movies and has also been setting major fashion goals. Anil Kapoor is an avid social media user and constantly updates fans about his daily activities.

Some of his major hits include Mr. India (1987), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Tezaab (1988), Nayak: The Real Hero (2001), and many more. But amongst all the movies, Lamhe is one film that has remained close to the hearts of his fans. Lamhe, which got released in the year 1991, is a romantic drama film that is helmed and produced by Yash Chopra and T. Subbarami Reddy.

The movie features Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Waheeda Rehman, and Anupam Kher in key roles. Anil Kapoor essays the role of Virendra Pratap Singh while Sridevi plays the role of Pallavi and Pooja. The movie was a commercial success and managed to bag several awards not only for its storyline and songs but for its costumes too. The music for the movie was composed by Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia. One of the superhit numbers from the movie includes Aaj Phir Jeena ki Tamanna Hai. With all that said now, read about some of the most interesting trivia about one of the most critically acclaimed movies of Anil Kapoor:

Trivia about Anil Kapoor's Lamhe

The movie was dubbed in the English language and released with the title name, Indian Summer which aims to reach the audience across the world.

The movie was director Yash Chopra's favourite film.

Yash Chopra initially wanted to cast a newcomer actor for the role of Viren, as he did not want any actor to feel awkward while filming the movie.

The movie marked the very first collaboration of Koi...Mil Gaya actor Honey Irani with director Yash Chopra.

Pakistani actor Barbara Sharif was initially considered to essay Dippy Sagoo's role -- that is Anita Malhotra.

Sridevi also essayed a double role of mother and daughter in the 1992 film titled God Is The Witness.

Bollywood actor Boney Kapoor had initially advised Anil Kapoor to not undertake the project.

