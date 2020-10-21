On Srinidhi Shetty's Birthday, Director Prashanth Unveils Her Look From 'KGF Chapter 2'

On October 21, filmmaker Prashanth Neel took to his social media handle and unveiled the first look poster of actor Srinidhi Shetty's character in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. Interestingly, Srinidhi Shetty, who turned 28, will reprise her character Reena Desai in the second installment of the Yash starrer. In the first look poster, Srinidhi is seen in a chic, traditional avatar while sporting an all-black attire.

Meanwhile, someone's back is seen behind her. The actor posed for the camera while holding an open door. In the caption, Prashanth asked, "Can Love and Brutality Coexist.....?" while extending birthday wishes for her. Scroll down to take a glimpse of Srinidhi Shetty in KGF Chapter 2.

READ | Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting To Resume Soon, Director Prashanth Shares Preparation Pics

Srinidhi Shetty's birthday

As soon as Srinidhi's look for KGF Chapter 2 revealed online, it took the internet by storm. #HBDSrinidhiShetty joined the list of trending hashtags within a few hours. Along with heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor, netizens expressed their excitement for the upcomer. On the other hand, a section of fans went gaga over Srinidhi's look as Reena. Meanwhile, another section of fans raised queries about the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 in the comments section.

READ | Srinidhi Shetty Resumes Shoot Of 'KGF 2', Says 'feels Like I'm Back After Long Vacation'

Srinidhi Shetty in KGF Chapter 2

The 28-year-old actor will reprise her role in KGF Chapter 2 as Reena Desai. A few days back, Srinidhi had shared a selfie on her social media handle, featuring KGF Chapter 2 director. Shetty was heading to Mangaluru for the final schedule of KGF Chapter 2. The upcoming film, produced under the banner of Hombale Films, will star Yash as Rocky in the lead and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in the antagonist role. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to hit the big screens by mid-January 2021.

READ | Yash Resumes Shoot For Final Leg Of 'KGF 2' In Malpe; Check Out The Pics

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sanjay Dutt joined the star cast of the upcomer to resume the shoot. Sharing the update with his fans via social media, Dutt shared three pictures on the photo-sharing platform and captioned them, “Gearing up for #Adheera!âš”ï¸ #KGFChapter2”. The Munnabhai actor looked fit with a beard and some muscles that he has built for the film.

READ | Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For 'KGF 2', Takes Up COVID-19 Test In Dalhousie; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.