Srinidhi Shetty Resumes Shoot Of 'KGF 2', Says 'feels Like I'm Back After Long Vacation'

Kannada actor Srinidhi Shetty recently resumed the shoot of Prasanth Neel's KGF 2 with Yash in Kanteerva Studios, Bangalore. The actor, who joined the sets of the action-thriller after six months, in a recent interview with Cinema Express, revealed that she is excited to be back on a movie set after being in lockdown (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) for the past few months. Srinidhi Shetty added that she feels like a schoolgirl who is returning to school after a long vacation. She exclaimed that she is thrilled to be back on a movie set and is looking forward to a prospering shooting schedule.

KGF 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, marked the acting debut of the latter, who was a popular model. Srinidhi Shetty, who essays the role of Reena in the KGF franchise, in the interview, revealed that she is happy to be back on sets, and is looking forward to resuming work. Interestingly, KGF 2 also features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. KGF 2 will also mark their Kanada-movie debut.

All about KGF 2

KGF 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, narrates the tale of Rocky, who is employed to kill the heir of Kolar Gold Fields. The forthcoming movie also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Gowda, among others, in prominent roles. The film is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the first part of the film. The Yash starrer is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner. Recently, the makers of the film released Sanjay Dutt's first look online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Srinidhi Shetty to make her Tamil movie debut with Cobra

Srinidhi Shetty will soon be making her Kollywood debut with the Vikram starrer Cobra. The movie also features actors like Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Kanika, Sarjano Khalid, Mammukoya, among others, in prominent roles. A few months back, the first song of the Srinidhi Shetty and Vikram starrer was released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, also marks the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. The film, produced by S S Lalit Kumar under his production banner, is a supernatural thriller. It is slated to hit the marquee soon.

