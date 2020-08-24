SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas, Says ‘his Career Is Sky High & Will Reach More Heights'

South Indian actor Prabhas, who is set to enthrall fans with yet another magnum opus titled Adipurush, has been receiving words of encouragement from people all across. After his stint in the Baahubali franchise helmed by SS Rajamouli, the actor has now become a nationwide hero. The ace filmmaker who is currently working on RRR is all praises for Prabhas and spoke about his forthcoming film, Adipurush in a press statement.

SS Rajamouli praises Prabhas

The director shared that he was well aware of the upcoming film long before it was announced. Talking about the same, he said, "I know about Adipurush even before the announcement. It is the perfect time to make a movie with a story based on Lord Rama" Adding more about Prabhas' and the heights to which his career is growing, the director further shared, "Already Prabhas' career is sky high and it will reach more heights after this."The ace director has always been appreciative of Prabhas and his dedication towards his craft and how the actor ensures to do his work with utter precision. The hard work that Prabhas puts into every project is always visible with the final result that we see on screen."

Read: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Resume 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot Soon, Director Radha Shares Details

Read: Prabhas' 'Adipurush' Makers To Spend ₹250 Crores On VFX? Find Out Here

Director Om Raut who will be helming Adipurush, recently revealed that he would not have made Adipurush without Prabhas and he explained his reasons for it. The film director revealed that he cast Prabhas because he felt he was perfect for the role. Raut further told PTI that the entire persona of Prabhas was “just perfect” for the role.

Om Raut added in the interview with the portal that the calmness that Prabhas has, his stance, eyes which look so deep, and the way he carries himself, everything was best suited for the film’s role. Raut further added that he could see Adipurush in Prabhas. The director also told the portal that if it was not Prabhas, Raut would not have made the film. Reportedly, the film is set to go on floors in January 2021 and is expected to release in 2022. Om Raut revealed that except Prabhas, the cast has not been finalized yet. According to reports from PTI, the filmmakers are in talks with Keerthi Suresh and Saif for prominent roles in the film. Apart from Adipurush, the Saaho actor will next be seen in Radhe Shyam directorial and recently announced untitled film alongside Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Read: 'Adipurush' Actor Prabhas Has To Attain An Archer's Physique; Explains Director Om Raut

Read: Prabhas Is "just Perfect" For 'Adipurush', Says Director Om Raut

(Image credit: PR handout)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.