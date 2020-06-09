SS Rajamouli Thanks Telangana CM KCR On Twitter After Getting Permission To Resume Shoot

SS Rajamouli’s RRR might be the first major production that will go back to resuming the shoot after the lockdown is eased. Several reports suggest that the director is all set to resume shooting, following the guidelines and norms given by the state. The director took to his Twitter to express his gratitude towards the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and wrote a word of thanks for the state’s administration support.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Be The First Film To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown?

SS Rajaomouli thanks the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Director SS Rajamouli shared his thoughts on Twitter and thanked Telangana Chief Minister for his allowing the industry to resume the shoots. He also mentioned, it is the film industry’s responsibility to be safe and follow all safety regulations mentioned by the state. The move to resume economic activities comes after the Centre decided to revive the economy after weeks of lockdown.

Also Read | Shriya Saran To Have A Cameo Role As Ajay Devgn’s Wife In 'RRR'?

Check out the post that SS Rajamouli shared on his Twitter account

Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process.



Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 9, 2020

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Be The First Film To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown?

Last week, the government issued orders to lift the coronavirus induced lockdown in a phased manner. With this in place, directives have been given to film producers to resume shooting with safety measures in place. Several media reports have been suggesting that SS Rajamouli’s RRR will resume shooting soon.

RRR cast and more details about the film

The makers of RRR have been running behind schedule and since there is still a lot left to be shot, they want to resume shooting at the earliest possible date.

RRR is a period action drama that is both written and directed by Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The film is reportedly about two freedom fighters who battle against the British and the Nizam in Hyderabad. RRR is expected to release early next year. The film will release not just in Telugu but also Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Seeks Telangana Govt's Nod To Allow Trial Shoot Of 'RRR' With Limited Crew

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.