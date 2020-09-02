SS Rajamouli Urges Fans To Participate In Plasma Donation, Asks Them To Be 'life Savers'

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, after being tested negative for Coronavirus, has begun encouraging people to take part in the plasma donation campaign. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker wrote that the ‘antibiotics’ that develop in a human’s body stays for a ‘limited period’ only.

Hence, to help the medical front-liners who have invested their time in developing the vaccination for the deadly virus, he urged the cured COVID-19 people to ‘come forward and donate’ their plasma and become a ‘lifesaver’ for many on Wednesday, September 1.

The antibodies that develop stay in our system for a limited period of time only..



I request Everyone who are cured from #Covid19 to come forward and donate.

And become a life saver..🙏🏼🙏🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 1, 2020

SS Rajamouli urges cured COVID-19 people to donate plasma

In addition, the director also mentioned that he wasn’t able to donate his plasma due to low IgE levels in his body. He stated that a person having an IgE level above 15 is only eligible to donate their antibodies. However, his was 8.62, which is way below the apt-mark. Having said that, the director added although he couldn’t do the donation process himself, his close relatives and friends have done the good deed.

Tested for antibodies.. My igG levels are 8.62. They should be above 15 to be able to donate... Peddanna and Bhairava donated today... pic.twitter.com/5zVmj0dvt0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 1, 2020

ALSO READ| SS Rajamouli Shares His COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says, 'completed 2 Weeks Of Quarantine'

MM Keeravani joins the donation

Veteran music composer MM Keeravani also joined the director’s initiative. He also, took to Twitter, to announce that he had done the voluntary donation of plasm at KIMS along with his son Bhairava. Keeravani added that he felt good after the completion of the process. He also assured his followers that the process is just similar to a routine blood donation session. He urged fans to participate in the initiative without being fearful.

Just done with voluntary donation of plasma at KIMS along with my son Bhairava.

Feeling good. It felt very normal like in a routine blood donation session. No need to fear at all for participating. pic.twitter.com/2WVGNUtCIR — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) September 1, 2020

ALSO READ| SS Rajamouli And Wife Rama Participate In Cyberabad Police’s Plasma Donation Initiative

Previously, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani also were seen being part of the plasma donation campaign which was organised at the Cyberabad Police auditorium. The pictures of the events that surfaced online saw the filmmaker along with his wife being honoured with trophies for their active participation.

ALSO READ| SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas, Says ‘his Career Is Sky High & Will Reach More Heights'

On August 12, 2020, it was announced by the Baahubali director that after being quarantined for over two weeks, he has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He stated that his body has no symptoms of the deadly virus. Along with it, he also mentioned that after 3 weeks when his body develops enough antibiotics he will participate in plasma donation.

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt To Be Replaced By Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Know Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.