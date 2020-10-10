SS Rajamouli’s Birthday: 5 Critically-acclaimed Telugu Movies By Ace Director

Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, most commonly known as SS Rajamouli is born on October 10, 1973. He is one of the most popular and celebrated Indian movie directors, screenwriters, and stunt choreographers, who is predominantly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. SS Rajamouli has garnered various honours including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, five state Nandi Awards, the IIFA Award, two SIIMA Awards, the Star World India, Entertainer of The Year 2012, and the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year in Entertainment 2015. In 2016, S S Rajamouli was honoured with the Padma Shri, which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contributions towards the field of Art. Today, as SS Rajamouli turns a year older, here are his critically acclaimed movies that fans would love to watch.

SS Rajamouli’s critically acclaimed movies to watch on his birthday

Chatrapathi (2005)

Chatrapathi is a Telugu language action drama, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie cast Prabhas, Shriya Saran, Shafi, Bhanupriya, and Pradeep Rawat as the lead characters. The movie is loosely based on Maniratnam's blockbuster movies Nayakan(1987) and Kannnathil Muthamittal(2002). It received huge critical acclamation and was a complete success at the box-office. The movie was remade in Kannada under the same name with Dr Siddhanth and Priyadarshini in lead roles and in Bengali as Refugee starring Prosenjit and Rambha.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Plans 2-month Schedule For 'RRR'; Alia Bhatt To Join In Next Month: Reports

Vikramarkudu (2006)

Vikramarkudu is a Telugu language action drama, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie cast Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty, and Vineet Kumar as the lead characters. The movie gained huge critical acclamation and was even screened at the International Film Festival of India in the mainstream section. It was remade in Kannada as Veera Madakari (2009), in Tamil as Siruthai (2011), in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore (2012), in Indian Bengali as Bikram Singha: The Lion Is Back (2012) and twice in Bangladeshi Bengali as Ulta Palta 69 (2007) and Action Jasmine (2015).

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's Birthday: Fans Wish "legendary Director" On His 47th Birthday

Magadheera (2009)

Magadheera is a Telugu language fantasy action drama, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie cast Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Dev Gill, and Srihari as the lead characters. The movie had a 1000-day theatrical run, becoming the longest-running South Indian movie. The movie won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards as well as winning six Filmfare Awards, nine Nandi Awards and ten CineMAA Awards. It was remade in Bengali as Yoddha: The Warrior.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Alia Wish 'RRR' Filmmaker SS Rajamouli On His 47th Birthday

Eega (2012)

Eega is an Indian fantasy action drama, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie cast Kichcha Sudeep, Samantha Akkineni, and Nani as the lead characters. The film was a major success at the box-office and one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year. It won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Special Effects, five South Filmfare Awards, and three South Indian International Movie Awards. The movie was screened at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, the Shanghai International Film Festival, and the Madrid International Film Festival.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's Net Worth Proves He Is True 'Baahubali' Of South Indian Film Industry

Baahubali (2015)

Baahubali is an Indian epic action movie, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie cast Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar as the lead characters. The movie garnered critical acclaim and a record-breaking box office success. It became the highest-grossing film in India, third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, and highest-grossing South Indian film, at the time of its release. The movie won many awards, including the National Film Award for Best Special Effects and Best Feature Film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.