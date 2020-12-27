Statement on Rajinikanth's health issued as former co-stars share updates, convey wishes

The team of doctors treating Rajinikanth, who has been hospitalised in Hyderabad, have confirmed that there was ‘nothing alarming’ in the reports on his health. They informed that they would further carry out more tests on Sunday and then make a decision on his discharge. The superstar had been admitted for monitoring of the fluctuations in his blood pressure.

READ: Mammootty Prays For Rajinikanth's Health; Decision Tomorrow On Discharge, Informs Hospital

Statement on Rajinikanth’s health

“All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge,” read the statement from Apollo Hospitals, in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday

Rajinikanth had been shooting for his film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. However, the shoot had to be temporarily suspended after four members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. Rajinikanth had also been tested then, and his test report came as negative.

However, the 70-year-old was hospitalised on December 25 for fluctuations in his blood pressure.

READ: Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalised In Hyderabad For Monitoring After BP Fluctuations

Tamil and actor-politicians like Kushboo Sundar and Nagma, who have worked with him in the past, also shared that he was been recovering well.

Communicated through messaging with Rajnikanth Ji inquired about his health he reverted saying he was fine and wished me for my bday . — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) December 27, 2020

#SuperStarRajinikanth is doing well. Spoke to his daughter Aishwarya in Hyderabad. Hoping he will be discharged soon. @rajinikanth Sir prayers for your speedy recovery. 💐💐💖 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 26, 2020

Good wishes for speedy recovery came in from some of the veterans of the film industry. This included his co-star of many films, Kamal Haasan and Mammootty, who used a reference from their film together Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Get well soon Soorya

Anpudan Deva pic.twitter.com/r54tXG7dR9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 26, 2020

Rajinikanth’s political venture

Rajinkanth’s hospitalisation came days before he was to make his announcement on the political party. The veteran had shared that he will be making the formal announcement on his political party, that will be launched in January, on December 31.

READ: MK Alagiri To Decide On New Party After Jan 3 Consultation; Hints At Meeting Rajinikanth

READ: Rajinikanth's Movie 'Annaatthe' Shoot Suspended As 8 Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.