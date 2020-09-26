Subodh Bhave Buys Vaibhav Mangle's Painting; Proceeds To Go To Unemployed Theater Artists

Marathi actor Vaibhav Mangale brought out his inner artist during the lockdown and painted over 50 portraits in his free time. Not only that, but the actor decided to sell his paintings and announced that the money collected from the paintings will be going to unemployed backstage artists. Actor Subodh Bhave helped Vaibhav Mangale in his initiative and bought one of his paintings, contributing to his good work.

Subodh Bhave buys Vaibhav Mangale's painting

Actor Subodh Bhave shared a picture with Vaibhav Mangale as he bought the latter's painting. Vaibhav Mangale painted a scenic painting of a setting sun with a boat at the shore. A lot of mangroves and buildings were also seen at a distance in the painting. Vaibhav Mangale almost brought the scenic beauty to life with his beautiful painting. Along with their picture of him buying the painting, Subodh Bhave shared that his dear friend and artist Vaibhav Mangale had painted it.

He wrote that Vaibhav Mangale is an amazing artist and one of his favourite actors from the industry. He shared that during the lockdown, Vaibhav Mangale brought out his inner artist and painted several paintings. Subodh Bhave also wrote that Vaibhav Mangale sold his paintings and gave the money earned by selling his paintings to backstage artists who were suffering due to the lockdown of theatres. The actor was proud of his friend's great initiative and contributed to his good deed by buying one his painting, which he proudly hangs on the wall of his home.

About the actors

Subodh Bhave is an actor who predominantly works in the Marathi industry. The actor has been a part of several Marathi TV shows and films. He is best known for his work Ani…Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, Balgandharva and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. Vaibhav Mangale also works for the Marathi as well as the Hindi film industry. Some of his critically acclaimed works include in Navra Mazha Navsacha, Timepass, Touring Talkies and Kaksparsh.

