Subodh Bhave And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19, Currently Under Home Quarantine

Popular Marathi film and television actor Subodh Bhave has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor recently took to his official social media handle and shared the news with his fans. Subodh Bhave is known for his work in several Marathi movies like Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Lokmanya-Ek Yugpurush among others. For all the people who are curious about Subodh Bhave’s health update, here is everything you need to know about it.

Subodh Bhave's Corona update

Subodh Bhave who has acted in several TV shows and movies took to his official social media handles and shared the news with everyone. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of him and gave his health update in the caption of the post.

In the caption, he revealed that his elder son and his wife have also tested positive for the virus. They are currently under home quarantine and have been undergoing treatment. He also urged everyone to take care of themselves and stay safe.

Subodh Bhave's Instagram post

Fans and celebrities wish Subodh Bhave's family for a speedy recovery

As soon as he shared his health update on social media, fans started pouring in wishes for Subodh Bhave’s family. A lot of his fans prayed for a speedy recovery of the actor and his family. Several celebrities from the Marathi film and television industry also prayed for him in the comments section.

Suyash Tilak wrote, “Get well soon ðŸ’–” while Marathi actor Shruti Marathe also posted, “Take care ðŸ¤—” Pranali Ghogare wrote, “Hope and pray that you all get well soon sir @subodhbhave ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»”

Amruta Khanvilkar also wished for his recovery and said, “Please take care subya manju kanha.... lavkar bare vha”. Here is a look at some of the comments by fans and celebrities on Subodh Bhave’s Instagram.

