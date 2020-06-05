Subodh Bhave Flaunts His Jawline Leaving Fans In Splits; Here's Why

Balgandharva fame actor Subodh Bhave is popular among the Marathi cinema audience for his superb acting skills. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a funny pun which gave his fans a good laugh. Subodh Bhave's throwback picture in Instagram him as young man flaunting his jawline in the candid pose. However, the hilarious caption to the post left his fans in splits.

Subodh Bhave flaunts his jawline in this Instagram pic

Subodh Bhave shared a throwback picture that sees him wearing a brown shirt. Donning spectacles, the actor is seen holding his chin. Pointing out, young Subodh in the picture, he joked about how his jawline has remained the same ever since he was young. Further on, Subodh Bhave made his fans laugh with a funny pun saying he has the same line but he has kept it hidden under his chin to avoid making people jealous. The post left his fans in splits and many from dropped laughing emoticons in the comments while appreciating the actor’s sense of humour.

Here’s how fans are reacting:

In his Wednesday special online dairies “Subodh Dada Chi Goshta”, the actor recently put forward the story of a cute little storyteller. The video features her reciting a story adorably which was much loved and appreciated by his fans. In the video, Subodh Bhave can be seen saying that it has become difficult for him and his team to pick up one story out of the many that his fans have sent across to feature in his online diaries.

Professional Front

On the work front, Subodh Bhave was last seen in the sports drama movie Vijeta helmed by Amol Shetge. Bankrolled by Rahul Puri, the movie starred Sushant Shelar and Pooja Sawant in pivotal roles along with Subodh Bhave. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a sports coach Soumitra and his athlete teammates. The story portrays how they are all set to win gold for Maharashtra. Essaying the role of a coach, Subodh Bhave encourages his teammates to focus on their mental strength rather than physical. Subodh Bhave is best known for his work in the movies like Ani..Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and more.

