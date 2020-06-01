Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani', Other Movies That Feature Marathi Folk Dance Forms

Lavani and other popular Maharashtrian folk dances have been quite popular in Bollywood. Charming the fans and viewers, Bollywood has always made sure to impress them with these foot-pounding numbers. So, let's have a look popular Bollywood songs that featured Lavani and other popular Maharashtrian dance forms-

Bollywood movies that feature traditional 'Lavani' dance/art form

Bajirao Mastani

The famous iconic classic Lavani number of the movie id ‘Pinga’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Both the divas can be seen dressed in beautiful nine-yards sarees and dancing their hearts out. The choreography has some beautiful Lavani steps. Both Priyanka and Deepika did justice to the Marathi number.

Inkaar (Oo Mungda Mungda)

Helen's Mungda has been plainly adored for around four decades now. This melody from the film - 'Inkaar (1978)' allowed Helen to take a stab at something other than what's expected separated from dancing as a cabaret artist in a large portion of the movies. This was and will be among the hit Bollywood dance numbers for Helen's amazing moves.

Sailaab (Humko Aajkal Hai)

Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit sets the dance floor burning with her stunning Koli dance moves in this song. In this classic song, 'Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar', Madhuri Dixit won the hearts of all her fans. This iconic dance number by the prominent Bollywood dancer was from the film, Sailaab (1990). Madhuri's enticing moves make her look sizzling in this beautifully choreographed song.

Aiyaa (Sava Dollar)

Amazing and entertaining the crowd, Rani Mukherji is seen overflowing oomph in this Marathi style dance number from 'Aiyaa'. In spite of the fact that the film didn't perform well at the Box Office, Rani Mukherji figured out how to pack praises for her brilliant dance moves. Check out her amazing dance performance below

Ferrari ki Sawari' (Mala Jau De)

Vidya Balan got rave reviews and responses for her Lavani demonstration in 'Mala Jau De' from the film,'Ferrari ki Sawari'. Acquiring the traditional essence of Maharashtra and bringing in the cultural vibe, Vidya Balan has done complete justice to the tune with her sizzling dance moves. Watch the song here-

