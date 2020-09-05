Nani, Aditi, Sudheer Babu & Others Come Together For 'V' Movie's First Day First Stream

Wazir actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared an image of her with Nani, Sudheer Babu and other 'V' movie cast members. In the picture posted, everyone is seen wearing a mask and posing with the victory sign, as their much-awaited Telugu movie released on Amazon Prime Video today, that is on September 5, 2020. Captioning her post, Aditi wrote, “V For U”, with red and white heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari's Precious Time With Pet Dog All About Smiles And Hugs, Check Video

Aditi also used the trending hashtags of her film and wrote, “#FirstDayFirstStream with #VOnPrime on @PrimeVideoIN”. Moreover, the same picture was later also shared on the official Amazon Prime handle. The image also shows ‘V’ streaming online as all the team members come together for the first-day show.

In the picture, Nivetha Thomas, who is paired opposite Sudheer in the film, is seen donning something in white. At the same time, it is unclear what the Padmaavat actor wore. On the other hand, Nani took the selfie wearing a funky shirt, while Sudheer Babu is looking dapper in a plain black t-shirt with grey jeans. Almost everyone had a mask on them following the norms announced by the Government.

ALSO READ: Nani's 'V' Movie's Release Date Holds A Great Significance In The Actor's Life; Read More

Talking about his 25th film V, Nani in an interview with DNA, said that for any actor, it was an out-of-the-world feeling to see their fans showering love and appreciation. He also said that this was a remarkable film as it marked his 25th film. Talking about the trailer, the actor further added that the trailer was a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill which the movie undoubtedly promised. This film was also his third film with Sri Venkateswara Creations and director Mohana Krishna which made it all the more special for him.

About the film V

Telugu star Nani’s recently released film, V, is a highly anticipated action-thriller film written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Before its final release, it was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the makers finally decided to release it on OTT. The movie features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The plot of the film V revolves around a celebrated cop, Adithya’s (played by Sudheer Babu) attempt to apprehend a serial killer named Vishnu (portrayed by Nani), who has a long-forgotten connection with Adithya’s past.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Collective Decision': Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Absence From 'V's' Trailer And Songs

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari's First Look From Nani Starrer 'V' Unveiled Ahead Of The Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.